Chris Medland on Why This Formula One Reset May Be Bigger Than 2014

Why is this Formula One season such a big deal?

According to Chris Medland of F1 TV, the current Formula One rules reset isn’t just significant — it may actually eclipse the sport’s last major turning point.

“It is, maybe even bigger than 2014,” Medland said. “The aero rules in 2014 were still fairly similar to what we’d seen previously… whereas now the aero rules are very different compared to last year. When you combine it all, it’s at least as big a step, if not bigger.”

That comparison matters because 2014 reshaped modern Formula One, ushering in the hybrid era and years of dominance by Mercedes. This time, however, the shakeup hits aerodynamics, power units, race strategy, and energy management all at once.

Does history suggest getting it wrong early is dangerous?

Yes — and Medland was clear about that.

“Absolutely,” he said. “When it’s a brand-new aerodynamic concept and a power-unit change as well, if you’re off the pace, you’re immediately on the back foot.”

The difference in today’s F1, though, is the cost cap. Teams can’t simply spend their way out of mistakes anymore.

“You can’t just throw endless money at it. You’ve got to get it right,” Medland explained.

That reality has changed how teams approach Year One of new regulations. Instead of chasing absolute performance immediately, some are intentionally leaving “a blank canvas” to allow flexibility once rivals reveal their ideas.

Will this era produce a single dominant team like Mercedes in 2014?

Medland doesn’t think so.

“I’m less concerned of a 2014 repeat where one team dominates in the way Mercedes did,” he said. “We saw in 2022 that the way F1 is structured now can create a more competitive start.”

He pointed out that while Red Bull eventually pulled away in 2022, Ferrari was competitive early, and development direction — not raw pace — ultimately decided the championship.

The takeaway: early results matter, but they don’t guarantee long-term domination the way they once did.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 08: 4th placed Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes waves to the crowd after performing donuts on track for his final race with Mercedes during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 08, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Joe Portlock/Getty Images)

What stood out about Aston Martin’s new car?

Aston Martin’s launch drew immediate attention — particularly because of its connection to Adrian Newey.

“It lived up to expectations that it had people talking,” Medland said. “It’s an Adrian Newey car.”

But he cautioned against overreacting to early images.

“I don’t think we’ve seen anything compared to what we’ll be running in Melbourne,” he said. “I think we’ve got a lot more evolution still to come.”

While some fans compared the design to Mercedes’ failed zero-sidepod concept, Medland saw a key distinction.

“The Mercedes concept was vertical. Adrian’s is more horizontal with the undercut. It’s actually more similar to what he’s done in the past at Red Bull than anything Aston Martin’s run before.”

What are the biggest rule changes fans need to understand?

The headline change is active aerodynamics — and Medland emphasized that this is often misunderstood.

“Anyone who thinks DRS has disappeared — it hasn’t,” he said. “But it’s no longer an overtaking aid.”

Instead, both the front and rear wings move to reduce drag on designated straights, improving efficiency and conserving energy rather than creating passing opportunities.

That’s necessary because of the new power-unit balance.

“We’re now close to a 50-50 split between the internal combustion engine and electrical energy,” Medland explained. “Harvesting and redeploying that energy is extremely challenging.”

So how will drivers actually overtake now?

Through energy strategy, not wing gimmicks.

“There’s now an overtake mode and a boost mode,” Medland said. “You’ve got much more power available from the hybrid system, but once you use it, you’ve got to regenerate it.”

That creates what Medland described as “high-speed chess.”

“You’ve got to be two steps ahead of your opponent at all times,” he said, referencing comments from young drivers already adapting to the system.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 23: 2024 F1 World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Does this favor younger drivers?

Surprisingly, Medland says no.

“I’m actually going to say no,” he said. “The best drivers — often the most experienced — have additional mental capacity behind the wheel.”

He drew a historical parallel to Sebastian Vettel thriving during Red Bull’s blown-diffuser era, while others struggled to retrain instinctive responses.

“That’s why Martin Brundle said someone like Ayrton Senna or Michael Schumacher would have thrived in this era,” Medland noted. “The best drivers can process more without losing performance.”

Why is Michael Schumacher still so relevant to this discussion?

Because dominance changes perception over time.

“Michael was the same,” Medland said. “It was very boring, but it was also very impressive when you then see how hard it is for anyone else to do.”

He compared that arc to Max Verstappen, whose brilliance has become more appreciated as competitive balance returns.

“When the dominance fades, respect goes up,” Medland said.

What about Cadillac’s entry into Formula One?

Medland was blunt — but fair.

“It’s going to be tough,” he said. “Nothing massive has tripped them up yet, which is actually a big accomplishment.”

He cautioned against unrealistic expectations.

“If one driver can score points on multiple occasions this year, that would be massively impressive,” Medland said. “They can do a brilliant job and still be the ninth- or tenth-quickest team.”

How will Apple TV change the way fans watch F1?

In Medland’s view, accessibility improves — but discovery becomes harder.

“You always know where to go now,” he said. “Just open Apple TV.”

Apple subscribers receive the full F1 TV Pro experience, including onboard cameras and team-specific views — a major upgrade for hardcore fans.

The concern? Casual exposure.

“ESPN being on in bars and restaurants helped people stumble into F1,” Medland said. “That’s harder to replicate now.”

Final takeaway

This isn’t a transition year.

It’s a foundation year.

And as Chris Medland made clear, Formula One history doesn’t forgive slow learners — but modern rules might finally prevent one team from running away forever.