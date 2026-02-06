Crazy Bets You Can Make For The Football Game

Football has always been known for Crazy Bets, especially for the game on Sunday. Las Vegas sportsbooks have turned the Super Bowl into more than just a football game.

It‘s become a pop culture extravaganza where you can literally bet on anything. From celebrity wardrobe choices to halftime show mishaps. So much more than just the coin toss, which is also a bet.

Strange Crazy Bets This Year

Sports Books call them " Prop Bets," and they are getting funnier every year.

The biggest entertainment prop bet for 2026 revolves around surprise celebrity appearances during the broadcast. Sportsbooks are taking action on everything from whether certain A-listers will appear in commercials to surprise cameos during the halftime show. The odds get particularly wild when it comes to predicting which celebrities will be shown in the crowd. Like a Taylor Swift on camera bet.

Vegas bookmakers have learned that fans love betting on the unpredictable nature of celebrity culture. Will there be a surprise proposal? A wardrobe reveal that breaks the internet?

These bets tap into our collective obsession with famous people doing unexpected things on live television. The Nevada Gaming Control Board oversees these creative wagering options, ensuring even the silliest bets meet regulatory standards.

The National Anthem Has Been a Bet for Years

The most common wager is an "over/under" on the total length of the song, with other options including whether the singer makes a mistake or what they wear.

In 2026, the over/under for Charlie Puth's rendition was set around 120.5 to 125.5 seconds.

In the last 19 Super Bowls, the anthem has gone over the listed time 10 times and under eight times (with one push), according to Odds Shark.

All About The Commercials

The commercials themselves have spawned an entire category of prop bets focusing on specific themes, celebrity appearances, and product categories. Sportsbooks take action on which companies will debut new mascots, whether certain animals will appear, and how many commercials will feature cryptocurrency references.

Wardrobe Malfunction

Thanks to Janet Jackson & Justin Timberlake, this bet is now a staple of the game and the halftime show. People are making bets on this year's performer, Bad Bunny, to do something crazy. Even a bet if he comes out in a dress or not.

Other Strange Bets

Halftime Show: Will Bad Bunny expose a nipple (+3000)? first song?

On-Field Action: Will a player be ejected? Will there be a touchdown pass from a non-QB? Will a team attempt a 1-yard pass (callback to the 2015 Seahawks)?

Broadcast/Atmosphere: Will the stadium lights go out? Which Bay Area landmark is shown first? Will a player or coach cry during the anthem?

Iconic Wagers: Betting on the Gatorade bath color (often blue or purple in recent years) and the pregame coin toss (which has seen long losing streaks for winners).

Can You Bet On The Puppy Bowl?

