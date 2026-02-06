I Thank You Friday- Veterans Connected

Veterans Connected located in Brighton, MI

Hello to all of our Veterans and 94.7 WCSX Classic Rock listeners. Friday is upon us and for this week, our I Thank You shout out goes to a local organization in Brighton that helps support Veterans and families through spiritual support, tangible, meaningful assistance and a sense of community. That organization is called Veterans Connected.

Providing Support to Those in Need

Founded in 2019, Veterans Connected stands with one overarching goal in mind, "Leave no veteran behind.” This huge undertaking is taken on by an entire team of fellow veterans who act swift and effectively providing a "hand up", not just a "handout", leaving the veteran family in a better and more stable position. They provide resources and connections to support the family long term with education, mentoring, employment opportunities and even financial coaching.

Veterans Connected volunteers building a deck for a veteran to keep him safe.

An additional number of these actions and services Veterans Connected provides includes, Financial Aid, Home Repairs and Yard Assistance, Vehicle Repairs and Donations, as well as a medical closet with medical equipment of hand to help those in need. At the core of their mission, Veterans Connected looks to fill the gaps in veterans support and advocate for suicide prevention.

Veterans Connected Flags at the Ruck to Live, Together We Heal March. Flags represent the over 22 veterans a day that die by suicide in our country.

The Work Never Stops Because the Need Never Stops

(From L-R: Veterans Connected Founder/Chairman Bryan Bradfod, Vice Chairman Mike Mickus, Secretary/Treasurer Andy Usborne

As stated on their page, Veterans Connected is founded by Bryan Bradfod. Bryan is an Army veteran and accomplished financial professional, has dedicated over 30 years to advocating for veterans, spearheading initiatives like the Brighton Veterans Memorial, Livingston County Veterans Court, and Veterans Connected, while championing legislation and support services that positively impact countless lives.

Bryan and his team including U.S. veterans themselves, Vice Chairman Mike Mickus & Secretary/Treasurer Andy Usborne share these thoughts on the impact and drive Veterans Connected has on the community as well as those who are in need of the outreach.

"When we founded Veterans Connected in 2019, it was because we uncovered a heartbreaking reality: 27% of veterans don’t qualify for any support. Many are denied assistance because they didn’t serve during wartime, weren’t injured while serving, or earn just above the income threshold. Too often, these men and women who once served our country are left with nowhere to turn. That’s why we formed Veterans Connected around one simple phrase: “Solve the Problem.”

Since our beginning, we’ve been able to do exactly that. Thanks to the generosity of people like you, we have distributed on average $3,000 to veterans in need. We’ve taken veterans off the streets, provided critical home repairs, covered rent and mortgage payments, restored utilities, repaired vehicles, and given struggling families the stability they deserve. Most of our impact is right here in Livingston County, but our reach has grown to help veterans throughout Metro Detroit and even across the country.

What makes Veterans Connected unique is the way we maximize every dollar. Through partnerships with local companies like Lakeside Heating & Cooling, Beauchamps Water Treatment, Home Depot, Lowes, Walmart, Costco, multiple auto repair shops, propane suppliers, and more, we are able to multiply your impact. Our bylaws allow us to act in hours, not weeks, working with utility companies restoring power and gas; reaching out to property owners and landlords preventing evictions, and ensuring families don’t fall through the cracks. After each veteran’s application and supporting documentation is reviewed, we act swiftly and effectively providing a hand up, not just a handout, leaving the veteran family in a better and more stable position. We provide resources and connections to support the family long term with education, mentoring, employment opportunities and even financial coaching.

Recently, our work was recognized when USA Today named us one of the Top 3 Charities in Metro Detroit in their 2024 Best of Best Awards. But our greatest honor will always be the trust of every veteran who comes to us after being told “no” elsewhere - we stick to our mission – To support veterans and their families through spiritual support, tangible, meaningful assistance and a sense of community."

Rosie the Riveter Tribute volunteers at the Veterans Connected Military Mile fluid station at Detroit Free Press Marathon (2nd year in a row. 2025)

Supporting Veterans One Day at a Time

The resources and support Veterans Connected provides is vital to many of those and their families who are in need. It is a constant reminder that the work is never finished and there is always time for you to jump in and assist with helping out those who have served to keep our Freedoms intact.

As stated on the Veterans Connected page, "We need your support to continue this mission—whether it’s through a donation, volunteering, joining a committee, or connecting us with others who share our commitment to veterans. Every contribution helps us strengthen our community and honor the men and women who have served. Please join us. Together, we can make sure no veteran is left behind."

Victory for Veterans Dinner and Auction with Adam Ferrara February, 21st 2026

As stated above, there are many ways you can get involved with supporting and helping Veterans in need. An upcoming event with Veterans Connected that is helping with support to assist Veterans in need is the Victory for Veterans Dinner & Auction. Taking place February 21st, 2026 at the Crystal Gardens Event Center in Howell. This event will feature comedian Adam Ferrara and sure to be a night full of laughter, delicious food & drink, auctions and giveaways, and most importantly the opportunity to thank and give back to Veterans who have sacrificed so much not only for themselves, and their country, but for all of us as well. Tickets/Sponsorship information can be found here.

The work is ongoing and the efforts of Veterans Connected has helped fellow Veterans and their families to heal in times of crisis. The battle continues and assistance from the public can help get one day closer to a goal where every Veteran is given the care and appreciation they deserve when they made the decision to defend & serve America. For those here at 94.7 WCSX, we say THANK YOU Veterans Connected!

Every Veteran has a Story to Share

Remember, when you see a Veteran, thank them for their service and listen to their journey and stories. Let them know that their sacrifices will never be forgotten, and that they are appreciated for their service which allows us to enjoy the freedoms that we have today.