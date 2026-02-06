Rock Stars Who Paint: Accomplished Painters of Rock

From Guitar to Canvas: Rock’s Hidden Art World

Some of the biggest rock stars are also accomplished painters. Rock stars who paint make up a larger group than you might think. We're not talking about a side hobby. We're talking real-deal art.

Rock Stars Who Paint

Ronnie Wood - Rolling Stones/Faces

Long before he became a rock icon, Wood studied art in London. He’s known for bold, expressive portraits of fellow musicians, including Jimi Hendrix, Keith Richards, and Mick Jagger. His work has been displayed in major galleries around the world. Ronnie sells art through his website. He sells limited-edition canvases and prints that run into thousands of dollars. He once joked that painting helps him relax between tours. Not bad for a guy who’s been rocking stadiums for six decades.

Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney may be one of the most famous musicians in history, but he’s also a dedicated painter. After The Beatles broke up, he turned to painting as a form of therapy and self-expression. He works mostly in bold, colorful, abstract, and impressionistic styles. You can see a selection of his media pieces on his website. McCartney’s artwork has been displayed in galleries around the world, including major exhibitions in Europe and North America. His art regularly sells out shows.

Paul Stanley - KISS

This rock star who paints has a style that is loud, colorful, and unapologetically bold, just like his stage persona. His paintings feature bright splashes of color, abstract figures, and emotional themes. He’s sold thousands of pieces through galleries and touring exhibits. In true KISS fashion, Paul said his art is about “emotion and freedom,” not perfection. You can find a huge selection of Stanley's work in the Wentworth Gallery.

Stevie Nicks

Most fans know Stevie Nicks as the mystical heart of Fleetwood Mac, but she’s also been a lifelong visual artist. Long before she became famous, she sketched and painted as a creative outlet. Over the years, she’s created drawings, handwritten lyric art, and mixed-media pieces inspired by fantasy, poetry, and personal experiences. You can see some of Stevie's art on inherownwords.com. According to the website, Stevie said, "I only draw angels. I started to draw when my best friend got Leukemia."

John Mellencamp

The Indiana-born rocker is a serious painter influenced by German expressionism. His work is darker and more intense, often focusing on faces and social themes. Mellencamp’s paintings have been displayed at the Butler Institute of American Art and other respected museums. He’s said painting keeps him grounded when the spotlight gets overwhelming. John's website has a section dedicated to his paintings. Lithographs of his work are available for purchase.

David Bowie

David Bowie was also a trained visual artist who took painting seriously long before most fans knew about it. He studied art and design as a teenager in London and continued painting throughout his life. Bowie’s artwork often featured portraits, abstract figures, and surreal imagery influenced by German Expressionism and modern European art. One of David's more famous paintings is a portrait of Iggy Pop. Here's a cool 5-minute history of how Bowie started painting after he and Iggy Pop moved to Berlin while in recovery.

Bob Dylan

Dylan has been creating visual art for decades, including paintings, sketches, and even large metal sculptures. His work has been exhibited in major museums across Europe and the U.S. He admitted that his drawing began on tour to kill time. It turned into a whole new career. Bobdylanart.com showcases many of his paintings and sculptures.

The Need to Express Creatively

What connects all these artists is the same thing Detroit knows well: real creativity doesn’t clock out. Whether it’s Ronnie Wood sketching backstage, Mellencamp painting late at night, or Paul Stanley splashing color across a canvas, these musicians prove that rock and roll is more than music. It’s a mindset. Their need to express themselves manifests in many ways. These rock stars who paint rest one part of their creativity while expressing another side of that creative energy flow. Truly amazing.