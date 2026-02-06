Turkey Takes A Ride ON A BUS In Grand Rapids

If you’ve lived in Michigan long enough, you’ve seen wild turkeys do things that make you question whether they’re actually birds or just feathered chaos agents with a grudge.

They block traffic.

They strut through parking lots like they own the place.

They square up to people walking their dogs.

And now, in Grand Rapids, one has apparently decided the next logical step is public transportation.

A video out of Grand Rapids is going viral after showing a wild turkey riding on the roof of a Rapid bus as it cruised through the city.

Not inside the bus. Not near a stop. Not casually wandering around a sidewalk.

On the roof.

Like a commuter who missed the last bus, didn’t feel like waiting, and thought, “Fine. I’ll ride up top.”

A turkey… surfing a city bus

In the video, the turkey is perched right on top of the bus as it moves through traffic, and somehow it stays there as the vehicle picks up speed. At one point it even spreads its wings, which looks less like panic and more like it’s enjoying the ride. Like it’s thinking, “Ah yes. The wind. The freedom. The power.”

The clip was filmed near Burton and Breton, and locals believe it might be a neighborhood turkey known affectionately as “Gary.” And if you’re wondering why a turkey has a first name like he’s a guy who fixes your furnace… welcome to Michigan.

Because we do this here.

We name the turkey.

We act like he’s part of the community.

And then we watch him commit transportation crimes.

No one knows how he got up there

That’s the part that makes this story special: nobody seems totally sure how the turkey got on the roof in the first place.

Did it jump up from a curb at the exact right moment?

Did it take a running start like it was trying out for the Lions?

Did it climb up the back like some kind of prehistoric chicken mountain goat?

All possibilities are on the table, because turkeys are basically built like a bowling ball with legs—and yet they can fly just enough to cause problems.

What’s also unclear is how long the turkey stayed on the bus, or how it eventually got down. Maybe it hopped off at the next stop. Maybe it waited for a slow roll. Maybe it’s still out there, riding the Rapid system like a feathery vigilante, scanning the city for open dumpsters and suburban bird feeders.

Turkeys are getting way too comfortable in cities

Wildlife folks will tell you turkeys aren’t uncommon in Michigan. But their behavior in urban and suburban areas has gotten… bold.

Turkeys show up because cities offer easy food sources—trash, handouts, bird seed, landscaping snacks—and fewer natural predators. Over time, they learn they can push boundaries, and a turkey that realizes people will step around it becomes the bird version of a guy who cuts in line and dares you to say something.

And once turkeys get that confidence, they don’t just exist in the neighborhood. They start operating in it.

They’ll wander into streets like crosswalk laws apply to everyone else. They’ll stand in front of cars and refuse to move. They’ll chase people who look at them wrong. They’ll flare up their feathers and puff out like they’re trying to start a fight outside a bar.

Now add “rides on top of public transit” to the list.

Why this video is hitting so hard

Part of why people love this story is because it feels like the most Michigan thing imaginable.

It’s winter-ish.

The bus is doing bus stuff.

And a turkey is out here like, “This is my city.”

It also taps into the unspoken truth about turkeys: they act like they’re constantly auditioning to become a meme.

The bird isn’t just doing something weird—it's doing something weird with confidence. That’s the key difference between “odd” and “viral.” If the turkey looked scared, the internet would shrug. But this turkey looks like it’s enjoying itself, which makes it feel like a deliberate choice. Like it planned the route.

What to do if a turkey decides you’re part of its day

Wildlife officials generally advise giving turkeys space and letting them move along on their own. Don’t approach them, don’t feed them, and don’t challenge them like it’s a Western showdown in the Meijer parking lot.

If a turkey is in the road, be patient. If it’s on your lawn, leave it alone. If it’s on top of your bus…

Well, congratulations. Your commute has become content.

The bottom line

No one knows if the turkey on the Rapid bus roof really was “Gary.” But whether it was him or another bold bird with big public-transit energy, the message is the same:

Michigan turkeys are not just surviving.

They’re thriving.

They’re evolving.

And they’re apparently one step away from tapping their card at the farebox and asking the driver to “step on it.”