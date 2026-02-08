Super Bowl 2026: Who’s Performing Before the Game Today?

The 2026 Super Bowl is set for Sunday, February 8, and one of the most talked-about aspects of the big game every year is the music. Sure, we know the halftime show is a big deal, but did you know there's plenty of music taking place before kickoff?

Let's get into who's performing before the Super Bowl. It's a wide range of artists.

Who is Performing at the Super Bowl Tailgate Concert?

Ahead of attendees entering Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, there will be a pre-game tailgate concert with Teddy Swims, a Grammy-nominated singer from Atlanta, and the Bay Area's LaRussell. Swims will headline, with LaRussell opening. The show will be livestreamed on Peacock at 3:50 p.m. ET/12:50 p.m. PT.

Who is Performing at the Opening Ceremony?

Green Day are from the Bay Area, so they're a perfect pick to perform at the festivities. After the tailgate concert, Green Day will set things off during the opening festivities.

"Celebrating 60 years of Super Bowl history with Green Day as a hometown band, while honoring the NFL legends who've helped define this sport, is an incredibly powerful way to kick off Super Bowl LX," Tim Tubito, the league's senior director of event and game presentation, said in a statement. "As we work alongside NBC Sports for this opening ceremony, we look forward to creating a collective celebration for fans in the stadium and around the world."

Who is Performing the National Anthem?

New Jersey native Charlie Puth will perform the national anthem at the event. Puth, a four-time Grammy-nominated vocalist, has a new album on the way Whatever's Clever! due out on March 6. Fred Beam will perform the anthem in American Sign Language.