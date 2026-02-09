ContestsConcerts + Events
“Anti-Valentine’s” 45 featuring the Greg Kihn Band Released

A special “Anti-Valentine’s” 7-inch red vinyl 45 featuring the Greg Kihn Band was released in early 2026. This release is marketed for February 15 (the day after Valentine’s Day) and…

Screamin' Scott

A special "Anti-Valentine's" 7-inch red vinyl 45 featuring the Greg Kihn Band was released in early 2026. This release is marketed for February 15 (the day after Valentine's Day) and features two of their biggest hits: 

  • A-Side: "Jeopardy" (1983)
  • B-Side: "The Break Up Song (They Don't Write 'Em)" (1981) 

Reason Behind the Release

The Greg Kihn Band to celebrate the end of relationships rather than Valentine's Day, positioning these iconic 1980s breakup anthems as the perfect soundtrack for "Anti-Valentine's" celebrations. 

What Happened to the Greg Khin Band?

 Greg Kihn died after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease at the age of 75. Gary Phillips died of cancer in 2007 at the age of 59. On August 13, 2024. The band's last activity was in 2019

Where Can I Get A Copy of the Record?

You can find this release through the following sources:

The record is a 7-inch red broken heart vinyl.

The Greg Khin Band Loved Detroit

Greg Kihn appeared to have a playful, mischievous appreciation for Detroit.

Famously pulling a prank while touring with Journey by switching their setlist sign to say "Detroit" instead of "Chicago" to get a better crowd reaction. Additionally, his song "Another Lonely Saturday Night" mentions driving through Detroit City. 

Venues played include, Harpo's, I Rock Night Club, Center Stage, Michigan State Fairgrounds and The Royal Oak Music Theater.

The Passing of Greg Khin

Greg Kihn, a beloved Bay Area musician and radio personality, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease, his management announced. He was 75.

Kihn became a familiar face in American households in the early days of MTV, thanks to a handful of power pop singles accompanied by quirky videos, including “The Breakup Song (They Don’t Write ’Em),” “Remember” and “Lucky.” 

Valentines Day Fail
Screamin' ScottEditor
