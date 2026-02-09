Our Own Detroit Rock Hosts Up for Best in the Motor City

Detroit is a rock city, and we have the best rock radio hosts anywhere. Proving that point is that two of our beloved rock radio hosts are now up for best in the Motor City.

Hour Detroit has launched their "Best of Hour Detroit" awards for 2026, and they're asking you to vote.

Up for best radio host are two familiar names: Scott Randall (Screamin Scott Randall) from WCSX and Dave & Chuck “The Freak” from WRIF. Now, go show them some love and vote for them in the contest, okay?

Voting is open from Feb. 9 to March 9.

"You’ve nominated your favorites, and now, after we’ve tallied the votes and vetted the submissions, it’s time to select the winners," the magazine states. They add, "As always, our goal is to publish a credible list that reflects the votes of our loyal readers. Therefore, ballot stuffing — i.e., mass voting from identical IP addresses — is not permitted, and duplicate entries will be deleted."