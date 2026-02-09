Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini Set Seven-Date Run for 2026 ‘Undercover Tour’

ContestsConcerts + Events
Laura Adkins
Ratt singer Stephen Pearcy (L) and guitarist Warren DeMartini perform at the Monte Carlo Resort and Casino August 5, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The band is touring in support of the new album, "Infestation."
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Ratt vocalist Stephen Pearcy has announced seven tour dates for 2026 under the banner The Undercover Tour, with three shows featuring guitarist Warren DeMartini. The first performance kicks off on Feb. 26 at Yaamava' Theater in Highland, California.

Warren DeMartini will join for the Feb. 26 opener, plus shows on Aug. 21 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and Aug. 23 in Orlando, Florida, at Hard Rock Café. Four solo appearances by Pearcy will round out the schedule.

"This is real life, rock 'n' roll, and raw access moments that don't make it on social media, and I'm opening the door wide," said Pearcy, according to AOL. "It's where the real story lives."

The two musicians have been performing together in recent months. They've added more Ratt songs to their set lists at different stops. They appeared together on Jan. 26 at The Roxy in Los Angeles during a Metal Hall of Fame event honoring DeMartini as a Sunset Strip Inductee.

Pearcy is working on his sixth solo album, which will drop later in 2026. The record will include a long list of guest stars. Pearcy first left Ratt in 1992. He reunited with DeMartini and drummer Bobby Blotzer in 1996 before leaving again in 2000. Legal disputes over rights to the band's name have happened since then.

In 2022, the vocalist dismissed the idea of a full reunion. "I'd rather be out there [solo] than having the band out there with just me and the bass player in Ratt," he said. "That's not what Ratt was."

Pearcy's recent appearance on Billy Corgan's The Magnificent Others podcast has generated 600,000 views across four video clips since its Jan. 7 debut. The appearance became the fastest-rising and highest-performing podcast release on the platform to date.

Solo tour stops will happen on May 9 in Tulare, California, May 29 in Davenport, Iowa, May 31 in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Jun. 13 in West Salem, Wisconsin. More dates will be announced later.

Ticket information and VIP meet-and-greet packages are available on Pearcy's website.

Laura AdkinsWriter
