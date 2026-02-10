ContestsConcerts + Events
Is Basket Brawl Bad Boys Back for The Pistons?

A Basket Brawl broke out at the Detroit Pistons game. Bad Boys, like or is it just a show of Detroit Grit? Four players were ejected following a fight during…

Screamin' Scott
Detroit Pistons

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

A Basket Brawl broke out at the Detroit Pistons game. Bad Boys, like or is it just a show of Detroit Grit?

Four players were ejected following a fight during the third quarter of a game between the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets on Monday, Feb. 9.

Tobias Harris #12 of the Detroit Pistons Nic Antaya/Getty Images

How Did the Fight Start?

The basket brawl began bubbling when the Hornets’ Moussa Diabate delivered a hard foul on Pistons center Jalen Duren with more than seven minutes remaining in the quarter. The players exchanged pleasantries.

Bill Laimbeer of PistonsGetty Images

Sports Illustrated Cover, Basketball: Closeup portrait of Detroit Pistons Bill Laimbeer ( Getty Images)

Duren shoved Diabate in the face, and Charlotte forward. Miles Bridges shoved Duren. Diabate threw a punch at Duren and had to be held back by coaches and teammates, according to the Detroit Free Press, part of the USA TODAY Network. Pistons forward Tobias Harris was among the many attempting to hold Diabate back.

Bridges punched toward Duren. Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart, who was not in the game, sprinted on the floor and threw wild punches at Bridges. Although none connected, Stewart managed to put Bridges in a headlock. Players from both teams swarmed in to separate them.

Who Won the Game?

All four were ejected from the game, which the Pistons won 110-104.

With the Pistons playing the best basketball in years, looks like everyone wants a piece of the Pistons. Not a team that is backing down. Love that teammates are on the same page defending the attitude of Detroit vs. Everyone again.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DUj-VmRjFR6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

NBA Looking At Brawl

According to the NBA rulebook, during fights or altercations, players who aren’t subbed in must remain on the sidelines, “in the immediate vicinity of their bench.” The league also stipulates that violators will be subject to an automatic one-game suspension without pay, with an additional fine of $50,000. 


Once the NBA assesses its discipline from this fight, expect several suspensions and fines to be levied, particularly for those such as Isaiah Stewart, who came off the bench. 

Because Stewart also threw punches and made contact with Hornets players, his suspension might be for multiple games.

Pistons Are For Real

Pistons are very good in the current 2025-2026 NBA season, emerging as a top team in the Eastern Conference, holding one of the league's best records with strong defense and emerging offensive talent, a significant turnaround from recent years, making them serious contenders, though questions remain about their depth against Western Conference powerhouses

