Don Henley Gives Insight Into When Eagles Will Retire

The Eagles have a handful of concerts set for 2026, but those shows may be among their last. In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Don Henley says that this year will actually be the last for the classic rockers.

“You know, I think this year will probably be it,” he said. "And I’ve said things like that before, but I feel like we’re getting toward the end. And that will be fine too.”

When asked 2026 was really it for the Eagles, he replied, "I think so, yeah. And I’m OK with that."

Elsewhere, he opened up about why he's still been enjoying playing these songs. “You know it’s not about us, it’s about what (the songs) mean to the people we’re playing them for and therefore you have to play them every night with your heart in it, and you do it because of those people out there,” he explained. “What makes us happy is that we make other people happy. We say that music is medicine and people need some medicine right now.”

Shows Lined Up for the Eagles in 2026

The Eagles will play a stint at the Sphere Las Vegas from Feb. 20 through March 28. They also have a gig lined up at the New Orleans Jazz Fest on May 2.

The Eagles don’t just have hits. They have songs, the kind that feel baked into the fabric of American life, like highways, late nights, and that exact moment when the radio hits just right. These are tracks you don’t even remember hearing for the first time because they’ve always been there.

“Hotel California” isn’t just legendary, it’s cinematic. It unfolds, it haunts, it lingers. “Take It Easy” still sounds like freedom with the windows down. “Desperado” hurts in that quiet, honest way that never goes out of style. And “Life in the Fast Lane” still burns rubber decades later.