Don Henley Gives Insight Into When Eagles Will Retire

Anne Erickson
The Eagles have a handful of concerts set for 2026, but those shows may be among their last, according to Don Henley.
Getty Images / Ethan Miller

The Eagles have a handful of concerts set for 2026, but those shows may be among their last. In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Don Henley says that this year will actually be the last for the classic rockers.

“You know, I think this year will probably be it,” he said. "And I’ve said things like that before, but I feel like we’re getting toward the end. And that will be fine too.”

When asked 2026 was really it for the Eagles, he replied, "I think so, yeah. And I’m OK with that."

Elsewhere, he opened up about why he's still been enjoying playing these songs. “You know it’s not about us, it’s about what (the songs) mean to the people we’re playing them for and therefore you have to play them every night with your heart in it, and you do it because of those people out there,” he explained. “What makes us happy is that we make other people happy. We say that music is medicine and people need some medicine right now.”

Shows Lined Up for the Eagles in 2026

The Eagles will play a stint at the Sphere Las Vegas from Feb. 20 through March 28. They also have a gig lined up at the New Orleans Jazz Fest on May 2.

The Eagles don’t just have hits. They have songs, the kind that feel baked into the fabric of American life, like highways, late nights, and that exact moment when the radio hits just right. These are tracks you don’t even remember hearing for the first time because they’ve always been there.

“Hotel California” isn’t just legendary, it’s cinematic. It unfolds, it haunts, it lingers. “Take It Easy” still sounds like freedom with the windows down. “Desperado” hurts in that quiet, honest way that never goes out of style. And “Life in the Fast Lane” still burns rubber decades later.

What makes the Eagles special is their restraint. Nothing feels rushed. Every harmony matters. Every lyric knows where it’s going. They mastered that rare balance between polish and soul, radio-friendly without being disposable. These songs aren't going anywhere.

Eagles
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
