Red, White, & Renew

Celebrate America's 250th birthday with Performance Remodeling and their Red, White, and Renew promotion. To celebrate, you can get up to 25% off and up to $250 in CASH just for getting a quote on windows, roofing, or siding. It’s the perfect time to upgrade your home with a company you can trust. Don’t miss out on this American-made offer! Performance Remodeling, proudly improving homes the American way. Performance Remodeling, their home is their business! Call Performance Remodeling at 586-540-6000 or visit their website to sign up today!