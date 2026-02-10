Truck In Lake – Daily Dumbass

If you’ve ever watched someone spin donuts in a snowy parking lot and thought, yeah, that’s a bad idea, New Jersey has entered the chat with a much worse example.

Last week, a 44-year-old man decided that the best place to test physics—and his luck—wasn’t asphalt at all. It was a frozen lake.

According to local authorities, the driver took his pickup truck out onto the ice near Eagleswood, New Jersey, just up the coast from Atlantic City, and began doing donuts. Not slow circles. Not cautious turns. Full send. On ice. With several thousand pounds of truck underneath him.

It ended exactly the way you think it would.

What Happened on the Frozen Lake?

At some point during the late-night joyride, the ice gave way. A passerby called 911 after seeing something that doesn’t usually belong in the middle of a frozen lake: the roof of a pickup truck sticking out of the ice.

The rest of the vehicle? Completely submerged.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene unsure if the driver was trapped inside. Thankfully, he wasn’t. The man had already climbed out and left the area—leaving his truck behind, slowly sinking into the lake like a very expensive lesson.

Local officials later confirmed that the vehicle was abandoned and that no rescue was required. The truck, however, was another story.

Was Anyone Hurt?

Miraculously, no.

The driver managed to get out before the truck fully went under. No injuries were reported, and no other vehicles or people were involved. That said, officials were clear: this could have ended far worse.

Cold water shock, hypothermia, or getting pinned inside a vehicle as ice collapses are all real risks in these situations. Emergency crews didn’t mince words about how close this came to becoming a recovery instead of a rescue.

“Stupidity at Its Finest”

The mayor of Eagleswood didn’t sugarcoat it, calling the stunt “stupidity at its finest.”

It’s hard to argue with that assessment when you consider the math. The average full-size pickup truck weighs around 6,000 pounds—roughly three tons. Even thick lake ice isn’t designed to support that kind of dynamic weight, especially when the vehicle is spinning and shifting momentum in tight circles.

Add in nighttime conditions and reduced visibility, and you’ve got a perfect recipe for disaster.

Is There Video?

Unfortunately—yes.

Someone captured the incident on video, and while it’s dark, you can clearly see the moment the ice breaks. The back end of the truck drops first, followed by the rest of the vehicle as the frozen surface gives way beneath it.

It’s the kind of clip that’s equal parts shocking and frustrating: shocking because of how fast things go wrong, frustrating because the outcome was entirely avoidable.

What Charges Is the Driver Facing?

Authorities have not released the driver’s name, but they did confirm his age and the charges he’s facing. Those include:

Reckless driving

Leaving the scene of an accident

Driving without a valid license

And that’s before you factor in the environmental and recovery issues.

As of the last update, the truck was still in the lake, awaiting removal. Any recovery operation will likely involve specialized equipment—and a hefty bill.

Why Frozen Lakes Are More Dangerous Than Parking Lots

Parking lot donuts are risky enough. But frozen lakes add an entirely different level of danger.

Ice thickness can vary dramatically across the same body of water. One area might support foot traffic while another, just a few feet away, is dangerously thin. Snow cover can hide cracks, pressure ridges, and weak spots, especially near currents or underwater springs.

Once ice fails under a vehicle, escape becomes extremely difficult. Doors can jam, water rushes in, and the shock of freezing temperatures can incapacitate someone in seconds.

It’s not just dangerous—it’s deadly.

The Final Outcome

The driver walked away. His truck did not.

With the vehicle fully submerged and exposed to water damage, officials say it’s a total loss. Insurance coverage, if any applies, is another question entirely—especially given the reckless nature of the incident and the lack of a valid driver’s license.

So yes, the next time you see someone spinning donuts in a snowy parking lot and think this is a terrible idea, remember this story.