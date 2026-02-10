From sweaty ballroom shows to arena-sized celebrations, Detroit has repeatedly turned Valentine’s Day into a celebration of loud guitars and hometown pride. Valentine's Day in Detroit rock history touchstones has, at times, changed the way our city is defined. Take a look at some of the biggest Motor City moments that landed on February 14th.

Valentine’s Day in Detroit Rock History Timeline

• 1969 – Procol Harum at the Grande Ballroom

British rock favorites Procol Harum played the legendary Grande Ballroom on Valentine’s Day in 1969. At the height of Detroit’s counterculture era, the Grande was the place where fans experienced rock up close and personal. A Valentine’s show there meant loud music, packed floors, and zero romance unless you counted loving your favorite band.

• 1971 – WRIF is Born

No deeper rock radio roots exist in Detroit than those of WRIF. This legendary rock station is WCSX's sister station. WRIF was one of the first FM rock stations in the country. At the time, the station was owned by ABC. ABC intended to change the 101.1 call letters from WXYZ to WDAI (Detroit Auto Industry) and to use WRIF for its New York City radio station. A "difficulty in the request process" gave Detroit the call letters it was destined to receive.

• 1975 – Faces at Cobo Arena

On Valentine’s Day 1975, Faces took over Cobo Arena. Featuring Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood, the band turned downtown Detroit into a massive rock party. Thousands of fans chose electric guitars over quiet dinners. Once again, Detroit’s idea of romance comes with a backbeat.

• 1977 – The Romantics Form in Detroit

Perhaps the most well-known Valentine’s moment came in 1977, when The Romantics officially formed. On February 14, four Detroit musicians came together. The band has given us enduring hits like “What I Like About You” and “Talking in Your Sleep.” The band's first show was on Valentine's Day at My Fair Lady Club, in Detroit, opening for the New MC5 in 1977.

• 1978 – Santana at the Masonic Temple

In 1978, Santana brought his signature blend of rock, blues, and Latin rhythms to the Masonic Temple Theatre. The show offered a more soulful and spiritual Valentine’s vibe, while still delivering the power and passion Detroit audiences expected.

• 2010 – RIP Doug Fieger of The Knack

Doug Fieger was born in Oak Park, Michigan. He began his career in local bands before moving to Los Angeles and forming The Knack. As the group’s lead singer and primary songwriter, Fieger became a major figure in power-pop. The massive 1979 hit “My Sharona,” shot the band to international fame. Later in life, Fieger worked in radio and continued writing music before passing away on February 14th, 2010, after a battle with brain cancer.

Looking Back

Taken together, these moments show how deeply music is woven into Detroit’s identity. While other cities may lean into flowers and fancy dinners, Detroit has always leaned into volume, authenticity, and shared experiences.

From the formation of The Romantics to packed nights at the Grande, Cobo, and the Masonic, Valentine’s Day has repeatedly become a celebration of sound and community. In the Motor City, love doesn’t always arrive in a heart-shaped box. Sometimes, it comes with a guitar solo, a ringing ear, and a rock 'n roll memory that lasts forever.

Special thanks to Detroit concert photographer Frank Pettis for sharing his 1977 photos of The Romantics.