Independent Labels Capture 75% of Record Store Day Sales as Event Expands

Independent labels now control 75% of Record Store Day (RSD) sales. This marks a big change from the event's early years, when these companies hesitated to press vinyl. Record Store Day co-founder Michael Kurtz shared the sales breakdown after releasing the 2026 release list.

The event has ballooned from 25 artists at its 2008 debut to more than 350 artists in 2026. Record Store Day will take place on April 18, with Bruno Mars serving as ambassador.

"In the beginning, independent labels were not that involved because they didn't have the confidence to press up vinyl where they had no idea if people would buy it or not," said Kurtz, according to SPIN. "Now, independent labels make up 75% of RSD sales, so there's that flip."

Major labels increased their involvement after Taylor Swift became the first Global Ambassador in 2022. Her Folklore: The Long Pond Sessions release in 2023 sold 115,000 copies, the largest pressing in the event's history. That changed everything. "That told the major labels how great we were at marketing," added Kurtz.

Shops that carry vinyl now make up 40% of all physical vinyl album sales, with the annual celebration representing the biggest part of that market. The numbers have made these stores larger than Walmart and Target in vinyl sales.

Bruno Mars will release The Collaborations for 2026, featuring duets with Lady Gaga and Rosé, plus an unreleased gospel track. The artist met with Atlantic Records at the Chelsea Hotel a year and a half ago to discuss his participation.

Other releases include a Pink Floyd live recording from 1975, David Bowie's Excerpts from Outside, and Brandi Carlile Live at Easy Street Records Vol. II. Robert Plant recorded four new tracks as a continuation of his Saving Grace album. Ziggy Marley will write personal notes inside each copy of his release.

Kurtz turned down creating a business model where he would profit from each album sold. The organization operates as a non-profit in its home state and relies on sponsors, including Monster, Tito's Vodka, Marshall, and Dogfish Brewery, for payroll.