Lou Gramm Hangs Up His Microphone

Lou Gramm says he’s preparing to step away from the stage for good. After nearly five decades as one of rock’s most recognizable voices. 50 years of rock and roll classics….

Screamin' Scott
Lou Gramm on stage at pine knob. photo from back stage as Lou was walking out to sing and Bret Michaels jumping in the air next to him

Lou Gramm on stage at WCSX’s Bret Michaels Party Gras

WCSX scott randall

Gramm’s final album, titled Releaseddrops March 27, 2026. The first single, "Young Love," debuted on January 27. The album will be followed by what he says will be his last stretch of live dates, bringing one of classic rock’s great voices to a close.

The Rock Icon is Hanging Up His Mic

The original frontman of Foreigner, revealed recently on the Rock and Roll High School podcast that he plans to retire from touring after releasing one final solo album in 2026. Gramm, 75, said the decision is about timing, health, and wanting to enjoy life beyond the road while he still can.

Lou Gramm performing on stage(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA)

“I’m going to hang up my microphone and my cord,” Gramm said, explaining that he plans to tour for a few months in support of the upcoming album before calling it a career.

Lou Gramm is an iconic American rock singer and songwriter, best known as the powerful lead vocalist and co-founder of the legendary band Foreigner, responsible for hits like "Juke Box Hero," "Urgent," and "I Want to Know What Love Is," also enjoying a successful solo career, and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Foreigner in 2024.  

What Made Lou Gramm Make The Decision to Retire

He reflected on the longevity of his career, saying he feels grateful to have performed for nearly 50 years. “I never imagined it would last this long,” he admitted. “The fans have kept me going all these years.”

“There comes a point where you have to listen to your body,” Gramm said, noting that while he still loves to sing, maintaining the consistency required for live performance has become more challenging.

Still Time To See Lou Gramm

You can see original Foreigner vocalist Lou Gramm perform before his retirement, as he has joined the band for select 2026 reunion dates during their farewell tour. Gramm is appearing at specific shows, including U.S. dates in December 2025 and spring 2026, before retiring from the road. 

Foreigner and Lou Gramm have shared new dates for 2026, adding to their ongoing occasional reunion performances with the singer.

The shows are set to kick off April 17 in St. Augustine, Florida and will continue through April 23 in Key West. The six new concerts featuring Gramm beef up what is already a heavy year of road work for the group on their own, who have more than 50 other gigs already scheduled. You can see the complete tour below.

Foreigner 2026 Unplugged Concerts

Feb. 25 - Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center
Feb. 26 - Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center
Feb. 28 - Greeley, CO @ Union Colony Civic Center
Mar. 01 - Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen
Mar. 02 - Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

Foreigner 2026 Orchestral Concerts

Mar. 06 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
Mar. 07 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
Mar. 11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
Mar. 13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
Mar. 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
Mar. 17 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium
Mar. 18 – Folsom, CA @ Harris Center: Stage One
Mar. 20 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell
Mar. 21 – Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre
Mar. 22 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

Classic RockForeignerLou Gramm
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
