ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Olympic Crotchgate: Ski Jumping Scandal

The 2026 Milan–Cortina Winter Olympics have seen their fair share of drama. One of the most unusual controversies to grab global attention is what the internet has dubbed “Crotchgate.” This…

Donielle Flynn
Blue sky are the background and a skier flies through the air. The skies form a "V" shape at the back. Their legs are straight. Ski Jumping

Olympic Ski Jumping
Photo: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Lars Baron/Getty Images

The 2026 Milan–Cortina Winter Olympics have seen their fair share of drama. One of the most unusual controversies to grab global attention is what the internet has dubbed “Crotchgate.” This possible ski jumping scandal revolves around aerodynamics and genital enhancement. You can't make this stuff up... or can you?

Please Explain

This week, questions surfaced about whether elite ski jumpers might be trying to exploit loopholes in aerodynamic rules to gain an edge in competition. European media first reported these allegations just days before the Winter Olympics began. They claim that some male ski jumpers could be attempting to manipulate the way their gear is measured and fitted. These measurements, in turn, could give them an unfair advantage.

In ski jumping, athletes undergo precise 3D body scans before competition to determine the size of their skin-tight suits. The fit of the suits can affect how much lift they generate in flight. The theory is that increasing surface area in specific regions of the body could result in a slightly larger suit. In turn, this might improve jump distance. Here's Olympian Nick Novak addressing what some have dubbed "penisgate."

Loading TikTok...

Some reports suggested that certain competitors might be using hyaluronic acid injections in the genital area. It's a cosmetic procedure used for body enhancement. In this case, it's used to enlarge crotch measurements ahead of official scanning for suits (the procedure is temporary). The idea quickly went viral, leading to social media buzz and widespread speculation.

Is This Ski Jumping Scandal for Real?

Both the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) have stressed there is no evidence that any athletes are actually doing this. Hyaluronic acid isn’t on the banned substance list, and officials say the claims remain unverified rumors at this stage. FIS has denied that ski jumpers are injecting themselves for performance gain and both organizations are focused on ensuring fair competition through equipment checks and enforcement.

The backdrop to this controversy includes a previous ski jumping scandal involving suit modifications around the crotch area at the 2025 World Championships, which resulted in suspensions and tougher measurement protocols.

For now, Crotchgate remains largely speculative. It's a mix of online buzz, media reports, and official caution. Officials have said they’re watching closely and will act if credible evidence emerges.

Olympic GamesScandalski jumping
Donielle FlynnEditor
Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.
Related Stories
McDonald’s McNugget Caviar Kits: Luxury Collab or Viral Hoax?
Human InterestMcDonald’s McNugget Caviar Kits: Luxury Collab or Viral Hoax?Randi Moultrie
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs holds the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: February 11
No matter the season, it's always a great time to plan for a weekend getaway. These short, breezy trips are purpose-made for busy workers.
Human InterestMichigan: Beloved Spot Named the Best Weekend GetawayAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect