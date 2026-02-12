‘True Romance’ Showing at Senate Theater on Valentine’s Day

The Senate Theater, home of the Detroit Theater Organ Society (DTOS), preserves the art of theater pipe organ music by maintaining and showcasing the Mighty Wurlitzer at concerts, film screenings, and events hosted at the theater.

This 1993 cult classic hops across the country. But its heart, and much of its chaos, begins in the Motor City. The 'True Romance' showing at Senate Theater gives Detroit Valentine's feels. Detroit fans a chance to see a Detroit-tied movie in a Detroit historical theater... with pipes.

The 'True Romance' Detroit Connection

“True Romance” opens with Clarence Worley, played by Christian Slater. He's a Detroit comic book store clerk with a serious Elvis obsession. After falling for Alabama, portrayed by Patricia Arquette, the two find themselves tangled in a violent crime story that kicks off right here in Detroit. Several early scenes were filmed in and around the Motor City.

The film’s Detroit roots go deeper than just its setting. Clarence’s love for pop culture, kung fu flicks, and rock and roll fits right into the city’s creative DNA. Even the movie’s soundtrack leans into a rebellious, outsider vibe that feels right at home in the Motor City.

The Tarantino Cult Classic

Written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by Tony Scott, the movie features significant Tarantino-style violence and jaw-dropping moments. Over the years, “True Romance” has earned serious cult status. It’s known for unforgettable performances from a stacked cast that includes Dennis Hopper, Christopher Walken, Brad Pitt, and Val Kilmer. But for Detroiters, there’s always been an extra layer of pride. This isn’t just a crime love story. It’s a Detroit love story.

Seeing it at the Senate Theater makes the connection even stronger. The historic venue has been a gathering place for movie lovers and nostalgia seekers for decades. The Senate is the perfect backdrop for a film that’s become a modern classic.

The Senate Theater Has The Pipes

This is a Detroit landmark known for cult films and classic movie nights. The Senate is- also home to one of the most impressive theater pipe organs in the country. The star of the show is the Wurlitzer pipe organ, originally built in 1926 for another Detroit movie palace. When that theater was demolished in the 1950s, volunteers rescued the massive instrument piece by piece and later installed it inside the Senate.

Today, the organ is maintained and played by members of the Detroit Theater Organ Society. Thousands of pipes ranging from tiny pencil-sized tubes to towering wooden columns can mimic everything from a full orchestra to train whistles and thunder effects. Before many screenings and special events, audiences are treated to a live performance. It's a throwback to the golden age of cinema when silent films were accompanied by live organ music.