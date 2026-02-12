ContestsConcerts + Events
The Eagles Extend Las Vegas Residency

Anne Erickson
The Eagles are extending their Las Vegas residency. The band's stay in the city was supposed to end in March, but now, they have new dates.
Getty Images / Ethan Miller

The Eagles are extending their Las Vegas residency. The band's stay in the city was supposed to end in March, but now, the legendary rock band has added two new dates to their stay: April 10 and 11.

With the new show, that brings the Eagles' total count for Sphere shows to 58, and the band currently holds the title for the longest-running residency at the venue. They started the residency on Sept. 20, 2024.

After taking some time off, the Eagles' next show at the Sphere is scheduled for Feb. 20. On top of the Las Vegas shows, they're also slated to perform at the New Orleans Jazz Fest on May 2.

The Legacy of the Eagles

The Eagles don’t sell out Las Vegas because of nostalgia alone. They sell out because the songs still land. That’s the difference.

When you look at that catalog with songs such as “Hotel California,” “Take It Easy,” “Desperado,” “Life in the Fast Lane,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” it’s not just a greatest-hits run. It’s a soundtrack to multiple generations. These aren’t deep-cut-only-for-the-diehards songs. They’re woven into radio history, into road trips, into family memories. People know every word, and more importantly, they feel every word.

The Eagles mastered that balance between polish and ache. The harmonies are pristine, almost architectural, but underneath them there’s heartbreak and restlessness and that distinctly American sense of searching for something just out of reach. Even the slickest production never erased the humanity.

Vegas works for them because it’s built for spectacle and precision. The Eagles have always been about precision. Those harmonies have to be right. The guitar solos have to unfold exactly the way you remember them. And when they do, it’s almost transportive.

They’re not just playing concerts. They’re delivering songs people grew up with, songs that still sound huge in a room designed for legends. That’s why the seats keep filling.

Eagles
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
