Screamin' Scott
Flat lay, top view of man and woman holding hands while drinking coffee with cream cake with the Italian language text "Amore mio" ("My Love"), love language concept
Alina Rosanova/ Getty Images

Valentine's Day is almost here, and the age-old question men ask is, What do women really want for Valentine's Day?

Women generally value thoughtful, personalized experiences and heartfelt emotional connections for Valentine's Day. Other than expensive, generic gifts.

For Guys it's like Mission Impossible to figure out. Really, it's not that hard

Pile of assorted chocolate and sugar heart shaped Valentine's Day candyGetty Images

adogslifephoto/ Getty Images

Top Ideas for You

According to Alibaba.com

The most heartfelt answer lies not in a Big purchase or flashy displays, but in genuine thoughtfulness, emotional presence, and personal connection. While flowers, chocolates, and jewelry are traditional tokens, the true desire, what girls really want for Valentine’s Day, is to feel seen, appreciated, and loved in ways that reflect their individuality. This core truth forms the foundation of a meaningful celebration, whether through a handwritten letter, a shared experience, or simply undivided attention. Understanding this deeper longing is key to creating a memorable and authentic Valentine’s experience.

Girl eating foodGetty Images

Nothing says I love you like Dinner

Top Thoughtful & Experiential Gifts

Planned Date Night: A romantic evening, perhaps featuring her favorite food, without her needing to arrange it.

Spa & Relaxation: Massage gift cards, mani-pedis, facials, or a relaxing day off.

Sentimental Items: A heartfelt handwritten letter, a custom photo book, or a curated playlist.

Quality Time: Undivided attention, a cozy night in, or a weekend getaway. 

Popular Traditional & Modern Gifts

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images

FEBRUARY 14: Valentine's Day balloons and flowers February 14. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Flowers & Treats: Favorite flowers, high-quality chocolates, or wine.

Personalized/Unique Gifts: Jewelry (especially customized), specialized skincare, or fun items like Lego flowers.

Practical Luxury: High-quality loungewear, athleisure (e.g., Lululemon, Vuori), or cozy blankets.

Activity-Based: A fun, creative experience, such as a DIY project, like a pottery class, like in the movie Ghost.

Here's The Biggest Secret of them All

The one big secret is just putting in some effort. Don't wait until the last minute and rush to the gas station. She will figure that out right away.

Handwritten letter, from the heart, on how you feel. A box of chocolates and roses is good, but how long do they last? Show a side of yourself that she hasn't seen.

Remember one last piece of advice I can give you.

All else fails, take her to Mr.Paul's Chop House in Roseville. The rest of the night will come easily.

Good Luck!

~screamin

Holiday giftsLoveValentine's Day
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
