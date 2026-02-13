Ardmore Music Hall To Host Three-Night Grateful Dead Celebration Benefiting Rex Foundation

Ardmore Music Hall will host a three-night tribute to the Grateful Dead on May 8 to 10, in Ardmore, PA. Unlimited Devotion will raise money for the Rex Foundation and Camp Winnarainbow.

The festival will bring together Oteil Burbridge, Melvin Seals, Steve Kimock, Grahame Lesh, and other musicians from the jam scene. May 8 will start with a set called Cosmic Cowboy: A Tribute to Bob Weir. Dan Lebowitz, Reed Mathis, Matt Butler, Jennifer Hartswick, Kenny Brooks, and others will perform.

May 9 will open with The Wavy Gravy All Stars, including John Kadlecik and Holly Bowling. That night, Oteil & Friends will play two sets. May 10 will showcase Karina Rykman, and Oteil & Friends will return for two more sets. Grahame Lesh & Friends and Splintered Sunlight will also perform during the weekend.

The gathering enters its ninth year in 2026. The occasion has raised nearly $200,000 for the Rex Foundation and Camp Winnarainbow, according to Grateful Web.

"One of my absolute favorite and proudest events of the year, Unlimited Devotion continues to be a source of inspiration for me and our entire Ardmore Music Hall community," said Chris Perella, owner of the venue and event curator. "This year's lineup is the most over the top yet; to see this event grow from a whimsical idea and chance encounter with Wavy Gravy in 2016, to an annual juggernaut that has allowed us to raise just shy of $200k for charity, has been an honor and a joy."