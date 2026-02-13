New Detroit Zoo Polar Bear Likes His New Pad
The Detroit Zoo has welcomed a 13-year-old male polar bear named Kali (pronounced Cully) to the
Part of a strategic breeding program with the Toledo Zoo. Kali, known for his intelligence and curiosity, is settling into his new pad and will be introduced to female bears Suka and Haley to promote genetic diversity.
Who is Kali?
Kali is a 13-year-old male rescued as an orphaned cub in Alaska in 2013, previously living at the Saint Louis Zoo and later the Toledo Zoo.
Kali is currently exploring the four-acre habitat, which includes the Arctic Ring of Life's tundra and lake. The staff describes him as intelligent and curious.
weighs approximately 1,300 pounds. At 13 years old, he is a large, healthy bear who has consistently maintained a high weight in captivity. His weight typically ranges between 1,100 and 1,300 pounds, depending on the season.
Kali's is also a Big Guy at just about 10 feet tall when standing
How Did The Detroit Zoo Get So Lucky?
The transfer by the Polar Bear Population Alliance to support the sustainability and genetic diversity of the species, as Kali is not related to any other zoo bears.
As part of this exchange, long-time Detroit resident, Nuka, moved to the Toledo Zoo.
Kali's Valentine's Day Plans?
Detroit Zoo Caretakers will gradually introduce Kali to resident females, Suka and Haley, to encourage some loving.
When is a Good Time To See Kali?
Right now is an ideal time to visit, as the polar bears are highly active in colder temperatures.
Detroit Zoo Hours: · Fall/Winter: Open: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Gates close at 3:30 p.m