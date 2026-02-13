I Thank You Friday- VFW 1146 Bruce Post

J.T. Lambrou VFW Bruce Post 1146 Located in St. Clair Shores

Hello to all of our Veterans and 94.7 WCSX Classic Rock listeners. Friday is upon us and for this week, our I Thank You shout out goes to a local VFW Hall that for over 90 years has been a part of the eastside community and has worked to support Veterans through providing support, resources and comradery. Our I Thank You shout out goes to VFW Bruce Post 1146 in St. Clair Shores.

A History of the VFW Bruce Post 1146

Located at ​28404 Jefferson Avenue, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081, the building of the VFW Post 1146 has been open since 1957. However, its history has its roots dating back to 1934. As stated on their website, this summary is but a small part of the record of our past.

"In April of 1934 four men felt the prospering village of St. Clair Shores should be represented by a Veterans organization. The men were Bill Randall, Joe Dendoven, Leo Delo, and Charlie Pasters. There was some indecision as to whether they should be American Legion or Veterans of Foreign Wars.



Since Joe Dendoven was a member of the Fairview Post and Bill Randall was a member of the Alger Post, the decision was swayed toward V.F.W. These four men held meetings in Leo’s garage while they recruited more members. Later they moved their meetings to St. Clair Shores Inn. These meetings were primarily of organizational purposes. On the 21st of August with 57 members they drew up and submitted a charter to form a V.F.W. post based on the inactive half-way post #1146 of East Detroit, which explains why our post number is comparatively low.



The following year Walter F. Bruce, who was a charter member, died. Being the first member of the newly formed post to pass away, the remaining members decided to name the post after him, hence the name Corporal Walter F. Bruce Post #1146.

Austin Zidar VFW Post 1146 Corporal Walter F. Bruce Historical Landmark

Honoring the Dead by Serving the Living

The members soon realized they would need a Post home if they were to continue to grow. Through the efforts of Kendall Realty, Mr. Kendall being a member, they were able to acquire 12 lots free of charge, located at Manhattan and Harper. This proved to be a real windfall, for the 12 lots and $13,000 enabled them to buy the present property known those days as the Turners Home. Having gained a Post home and a considerable debt for a post of about 150 members, they turned to money making ventures such as Bingo, dances, and a bar.

Ed Olsen and Joe Dendoven were successful in having the post recognized as a non-profit organization and gaining tax exemptions from the State, County, and Village.

V.E. Day, the War was over in Europe, the members met at the post and together went to Trinity Episcopal Church to attend services. On V.J. day the members again attended services and retired to the Post to celebrate. Plans were made to welcome their sons home and enlist them into the V.F.W. to carry on their dreams of a bigger and better Bruce Post.

As the World War II veterans took their place, there was a period of unrest. They wanted to become more than just members. They too wanted to hold office and take an active part in post policies.

After the power struggle was over, a truth was born out. The youngsters were capable of dreaming and expanding. The new Post Home was conceived in 1954. Plans were drawn and committees were formed. The building was begun in 1956 and opened in 1957.

The old-timers built well when they founded the Bruce Post. Their accomplishments are a credit to the history of our inspired efforts. A debt of gratitude is owed to the planners and founders of our post, and words cannot tell the entire story. The real history is embedded in the memories of the many dedicated and devoted members who gave their talents and time in our cause."

Many Hands Make Light work at VFW Post 1146

Dave Ellis U.S. Army Retired Veteran & VFW 1146 Post Commander Bruce Post VFW 1146 Veterans Day Hall Ceremony

With over 700 registered members, the Bruce VFW Post 1146 stands as the largest VFW post in the State of Michigan. The leadership of its members is held by Post Commander and U.S. Army Veteran Dave Ellis. Post Commander Ellis has these words to share with his fellow members as well as for anyone who is interested in what the Bruce VFW 1146 Post serves for those who may not be aware what all the VFW Post 1146 does.

"I was very fortunate during my 30-years in the Army to have commanded four different units at three different levels. I think that one reason I was given the opportunity to do that is because I always believed that providing good leadership was more about serving others than exercising authority. That will be even more true in my approach."

I did not come from the “school” where leaders and their decisions can’t be questioned. I’m just the opposite. If you see something that you don’t agree with or you think should be done differently, you’re free to ask me about it. You may give me a new perspective and maybe we will learn something from each other.

I’m truly awed and amazed by the work of the selfless scores of volunteers from the Post and our Auxiliary that have made the Bruce Post the place it is today, financially stable with a facility and grounds that would be the envy of any other VFW Post in the country."

Serving the Community in Many Ways

Edward Cardenas VFW Bruce Post 1146 Car Show VFW Bruce Post 1146 Clubhouse is open to the public for festivities. VFW Bruce Post 1146 located off the shores of Lake St. Clair.

Austin Zidar VFW Bruce Post 1146 Events Board Buddy Poppy Drive Thru fundraiser for donations at the VFW Bruce Post 1146

As Commander Dave Ellis told me, people are not aware that the Post VFW 1146 is open to the public for many activities and events. The VFW Post 1146 can serve for the public as a beautiful and affordable banquet hall to fit many special event's needs. Some of those include:

Wedding Receptions, Business Meetings - (Now featuring Wi-Fi), Christmas Parties, Corporate Events, Fund Raisers, Funeral Luncheons, Graduation Parties, Retirement Parties, Seminars, Classic Car Shows, model train shows, blood drives, Wedding or Baby Showers.

The halls have a capacity of 75, 100, and 300 people. Each hall has a full bar and a stage or elevated platform. In addition, they have a Pavilion with electricity, grill access and picnic tables outside that is perfect for all types of summer events (outdoor bar available).

In addition to hall rentals, the VFW also has a clubhouse with delicious food and drink offerings and daily specials. The clubhouse also boasts; 6 Televisions, 2 Dart Boards 2 Pool Tables, Shuffleboard, Golden Tee, Other Game Machines, Internet Juke Box, Keno Pull Tabs, Free Wi-Fi, and karaoke nights.

VFW Bruce Post 1146 Lent 2026 Fish Fry Schedule VFW Bruce Post 1146 Lent 2026 Fish Fry Menu

I Heart Dogs Rescue & VFW Bruce Post 1146 Chili Cook Off Event

One of the biggest fundraising events for the VFW Bruce Post 1146 includes its annual Lent Friday Fish Fry. According to Post Commander Dave Ellis, the fish fry's draw over 700 people every Friday and boasts a menu with many options that will want you to try something new each visit, which again is open to the public.

Another community engaging fundraising event that the VFW is partnering with is the upcoming I Heart Dogs organization and its Chili Cook Off. This event is open to the public and looks to adopt and foster many needy animals who are looking for their "Fur-ever Home". Information for this great cause can be found by clicking here.

You Can Help Starting Today

Post Commander Dave Ellis swears in a new member to the VFW Bruce Post 1146 VFW Commander Dave Ellis and members of the VFW Auxiliary at VFW Conference in Mt. Pleasant (2025)

Serving at your local VFW is not just for those who served our nation. While VFW membership numbers have decreased recently due to veterans passing on, new members can still be recruited and join at any age to be apart of the legacy and honor of their VFW.

A message from Post Commander Dave Ellis:

"Great things continue to happen at the Bruce Post, because great people are making them happen. One thing that everyone contributed to was our achievement of over 102% of our membership goal for the last year. Even if you did not personally recruit an individual, your actions in the Club Room or in the community may have helped influence their choice to join us. Continuing that theme of recruiting and service activities I want to ask each of you to invite, or better yet bring, someone next time your here. A warm greeting, a friendly smile, eye contact and a handshake from you may be key features in someone’s decision to join our Post or Auxiliary."

Those who did not serve can still contribute with many volunteering opportunities available for those who want to say thank you and help those who have helped preserve our way of life. Another way individuals can lend a hand is by considering joining as a member of the Auxiliary VFW. Information on that can be found by clicking here.

This is only a small sample of the amount of hard work, dedication, and community engagement that one VFW has impacted and continues to do. There are many stories and opportunities to get involved with and listen in on. For those here at 94.7 WCSX, we say THANK YOU TO the VFW 1146 Bruce Post!

Every Veteran has a Story to Share