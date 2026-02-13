5 Rock Love Songs Inspired by Specific Women

ContestsConcerts + Events
Love songs are everywhere in classic rock, but some of the biggest hits weren’t written about some mystery muse. They were written for one very specific woman. In many cases, the relationship was intense, messy, romantic, or all three. These rock love songs came straight from real-life relationships, which may explain why they still hit decades later.

Rock Love Songs Inspired by Specific Women

"Sweet Child O’ Mine" – Guns N’ Roses

Axl Rose wrote this power ballad for his then-girlfriend Erin Everly. What started as a warm-up guitar riff from Slash turned into one of the biggest love songs of the ’80s. The lyrics were pulled directly from a poem Axl wrote about Erin. Their relationship didn’t last, but the song became a timeless arena anthem.

"Beth" – KISS

This softer side of KISS was originally inspired by a woman named Beck (Rebecca). Beck was the wife of one of Peter Criss' bandmates when he was in Chelsea (pre-KISS). The name was later changed to “Beth,” but the theme remained the same: a musician apologizing for being gone too much. It’s one of the most unlikely love songs in hard rock history and one of KISS’s biggest hits.

"Oh Sherrie" – Steve Perry

Steve Perry wrote this hit for his girlfriend Sherrie Swafford. Unlike many love songs, he didn’t even change the name. The relationship inspired one of the biggest solo hits of his career, and Sherrie even appeared in the music video. The actual song doesn't start until 2 minutes into the video, but the whole video is an amazing '80s MTV time capsule.

"The Wind Cries Mary" – Jimi Hendrix

Ah, the mashed potato story. Jimi Hendrix wrote this rock love song after a fight with his girlfriend, Kathy Mary Etchingham. Hendrix and Mary got into a fight over her cooking. She threw pots and pans, stormed out, and when she returned home a couple of days later, Hendrix had written this song for her. Hendrix did not write a lot of songs with a soft side, making this song even more of a standout.

"Layla" - Derek and the Dominos

The song was written by Clapton about his massive obsession with Pattie Boyd, George Harrison's wife at the time. Although Clapton and Harrison were very good friends, Clapton had an affair with Boyd... After George told Clapton, "take her," he did. The two married, and George attended the wedding. Claton also wrote "Wonderful Tonight" about Boyd. Additionally, Harrison wrote "Something" about her. That's quite the claim to fame!

Rock love songs often feel bigger than life, but the best ones usually start small. One person, one relationship, and one emotional moment is all it takes. Whether the romance lasted or crashed and burned, these classic love songs turned private stories into rock history.

