Rocker Dee Snider Says I’m Not Dying!

Dee Snider has put rumors of his imminent death to rest: "I'm not dying." In the aftermath of Twisted Sister's canceled 50th anniversary tour.

"FOX & Friends" All American Concert Series - Twisted Sister All American Concert Series - Twisted Sister Getty Images

Snider said that health issues would keep him from performing at 100%, and rather than give fans an abridged version of their once trademark live show, he and the band decided to call it a day.

On his long-running “House Of Hair” syndicated radio show, Snider provided an update to his health and says that although he won’t be active on stage, he’ll be staying busy with plenty of other projects.

“Hey, everybody. It’s me, Dee Snider, and I’m not dying,” he explained. “No, not never — I mean, we’re all dying, but not immediately.My announcement about canceling the tour for health reasons, problems with my heart, arthritis, things like that, the rumors have run wild that I am on my deathbed. I am not. I just can’t do those things that I did in my twenties, thirties, forties, fifties and even sixties. All right? Otherwise, I’m alive and well.

Snider added that he’ll continue to host his radio show, write, and direct but he won’t be hitting the road anytime soon.

Twisted History

Dee Snider (born March 15, 1955) singer, songwriter, and actor and the lead vocalist and primary songwriter for the 1980s heavy metal band Twisted Sister. Known for his blonde hair, makeup, and theatrical, defiant persona, Snider fronted the band to massive MTV success with anthems like "We're Not Gonna Take It" and "I Wanna Rock".

Twisted Sister heavy metal/glam metal band that epitomized 1980s hair metal with a unique, androgynous style.

Known for raw energy and rebellious lyrics hit songs have become cultural staples, "We're Not Gonna Take It".

Dee Snider ranked #83 Top 100 Metal Vocalists of All Time.

Snider formed bands like Desperado and Widowmaker, released solo albums, and worked as a radio personality ( The House of Hair).

2026, Dee Snider stepped down from performing with the band due to health issues, specifically pain from degenerative arthritis.

Snider was recognized for his 1985 testimony against the PMRC (Parents Music Resource Center), where he defended freedom of expression in music.