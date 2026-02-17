LAS VEGAS – JUNE 30: Music artist Billy Squier arrives at the gala premiere of “The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil” at The Mirage Hotel & Casino June 30, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show is a joint artistic venture between The Beatles’ company, Apple Corps Ltd., and Cirque du Soleil. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Billy Squier is one of those artists who feels instantly familiar. He's got the big hooks, big drums, and big radio energy. His story, though, has some surprisingly deep (and genuinely rare) twists. Beyond the MTV-era hits, Squier’s career intersects with hip-hop history, fine art royalty, and even Beatle-world. True be known, all facts are Billy Squier's rare facts. He's always been very private about his life outside of music. Here are some of the most interesting facts behind this '80s rock star.

Billy Squier's Rare Facts

Freddie Mercury of Queen Was a Good Friend

Squier’s connection to Queen ran deeper than a casual industry handshake. He worked with Freddie Mercury and Roger Taylor (who appear as backing vocalists on the Emotions in Motion title track), and he later spoke publicly about knowing Mercury as a friend, even debuting a song written in Mercury’s memory in the late ’90s.

Andy Warhol Created the Cover Art for Emotions in Motion

If you own Emotions in Motion on vinyl, you’ve got a rock album that doubles as pop-art history. Andy Warhol created the cover art for the 1982 Squier release. Warhol gave the album an extra layer of New York cool that matched its slick, modern sound. The Museum of Modern Art even catalogs the piece as a Warhol collaboration.

Touring with Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band

Squier also stepped into the extended Beatles universe by touring with Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band in 2006 and 2008. Billy said of the experience, "It doesn’t get much better than this." The invite to be a part of the band underscores how respected he was by fellow legends even after his hit-making peak.

Squier is a Next-Level Gardener in Central Park

Here’s the most unexpected chapter of Billy Squier's rare facts: he has spent decades as a hands-on Central Park Conservancy volunteer, maintaining more than 20 acres near his Manhattan home. He said in an interview with the New York Post, “I much prefer the company of nature to the poison of the business community."

Squier is One of the Most-Sampled Artists in Hip-Hop

Squier’s 1980 track “The Big Beat” didn’t become a major chart smash, but it became something even stranger: one of the most sampled drum breaks in hip-hop. Producers have lifted that thunderous intro for decades, including on Jay-Z’s “99 Problems,” plus tracks by Run-DMC and Dizzee Rascal, among many others. WhoSampled lists “The Big Beat” as being sampled in hundreds of songs, turning Squier into an unlikely backbone of rap production.