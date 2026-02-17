Billy Squier’s Rare Facts: Hip-Hop Samples to Andy Warhol
Billy Squier is one of those artists who feels instantly familiar. He's got the big hooks, big drums, and big radio energy. His story, though, has some surprisingly deep (and genuinely rare) twists. Beyond the MTV-era hits, Squier’s career intersects with hip-hop history, fine art royalty, and even Beatle-world. True be known, all facts are Billy Squier's rare facts. He's always been very private about his life outside of music. Here are some of the most interesting facts behind this '80s rock star.
Billy Squier's Rare Facts
Freddie Mercury of Queen Was a Good Friend
Squier’s connection to Queen ran deeper than a casual industry handshake. He worked with Freddie Mercury and Roger Taylor (who appear as backing vocalists on the Emotions in Motion title track), and he later spoke publicly about knowing Mercury as a friend, even debuting a song written in Mercury’s memory in the late ’90s.
Andy Warhol Created the Cover Art for Emotions in Motion
If you own Emotions in Motion on vinyl, you’ve got a rock album that doubles as pop-art history. Andy Warhol created the cover art for the 1982 Squier release. Warhol gave the album an extra layer of New York cool that matched its slick, modern sound. The Museum of Modern Art even catalogs the piece as a Warhol collaboration.
Touring with Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band
Squier also stepped into the extended Beatles universe by touring with Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band in 2006 and 2008. Billy said of the experience, "It doesn’t get much better than this." The invite to be a part of the band underscores how respected he was by fellow legends even after his hit-making peak.
Squier is a Next-Level Gardener in Central Park
Here’s the most unexpected chapter of Billy Squier's rare facts: he has spent decades as a hands-on Central Park Conservancy volunteer, maintaining more than 20 acres near his Manhattan home. He said in an interview with the New York Post, “I much prefer the company of nature to the poison of the business community."
Squier is One of the Most-Sampled Artists in Hip-Hop
Squier’s 1980 track “The Big Beat” didn’t become a major chart smash, but it became something even stranger: one of the most sampled drum breaks in hip-hop. Producers have lifted that thunderous intro for decades, including on Jay-Z’s “99 Problems,” plus tracks by Run-DMC and Dizzee Rascal, among many others. WhoSampled lists “The Big Beat” as being sampled in hundreds of songs, turning Squier into an unlikely backbone of rap production.
Billy Squier’s story proves that a rock career doesn’t have to follow a straight line. From influencing generations of hip-hop producers to collaborating with Andy Warhol and sharing stages with Ringo Starr, his résumé stretches far beyond the radio staples most fans know. Add in a longtime commitment to volunteering in Central Park, and you’ve got an artist who quietly carved out a second act built on purpose, not spotlight. The hits may have defined an era, but Billy Squier's rare facts reveal something deeper. He’s connected to far more music history than most people ever realized.