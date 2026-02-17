Bruce Springsteen Releases Full Slate of 2026 Tour Dates

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are hitting the road again this spring for the Land of Hope And Dreams American Tour, and yes, it’s going to be epic.

Kicking off at Minneapolis’ Target Center on March 31, they’ll roll through cities across the country, bringing that legendary energy to fans who’ve been waiting way too long. One of the stops you can’t miss? Philadelphia at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Friday, May 8. Tickets go on sale this Saturday, February 21 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Heads up: there’s a four-ticket limit for reserved seats and a two-ticket limit for general admission floor tickets, so plan ahead.

Bruce Springsteen Tour

Springsteen himself set the stage for what fans can expect. “We are living through dark, disturbing and dangerous times, but do not despair — the cavalry is coming," he said in a statement. "Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be taking the stage this spring from Minneapolis to California to Texas to Washington, D.C. for the Land of Hope And Dreams American Tour."

In the statement, he adds that, "Everyone, regardless of where you stand or what you believe in, is welcome — so come on out and join the United Free Republic of E Street Nation for an American spring of Rock 'n' Rebellion."

The tour follows a massive European run in 2025, when Springsteen and the band played for more than 700,000 fans and released the “Land Of Hope And Dreams” EP from opening night in Manchester. Their return to the States marks the first North American shows since 2024, and you can bet they’ll bring that same unstoppable energy home.

For tickets and information, check his official website, and get ready to rock.