The Doobie Brothers and Santana Joint Summer Tour

The Doobie Brothers and Santana have announced summer tour dates together.

2026 Tour starts in mid-June and runs through the end of August, playing more than 25 dates throughout North America. Including a stop at Pine Knob on June 18th.

Live Nation

Not the First Tour Together

The Last time they performed together was in 2019, when the Doobies supported Santana on their Supernatural Now tour.

Is Michael McDonald with the Doobie Brothers?

Michael McDonald is back with The Doobie Brothers for their new studio album, Walk This Road, which is out in stores. Reuniting Tom Johnston, Patrick Simmons, and John McFee. The first original studio album with the band in over 40 years, followed by a tour.





Last 10 Years of Doobie Brothers Activity

Last 10 years, the Doobie Brothers remained active by releasing new music, major anniversary tours, and welcoming back Michael McDonald. Liberté (2021) Walk This Road (2025) and inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2025.

The 2026 OnenessTour

Erik Aratari

The Oneness Tour 2026 is a North American summer concert tour featuring guitarist Santana and The Doobie Brothers. From June to August 2026, the tour showcases Santana's five-decade career alongside hits from The Doobie Brothers, with stops in major cities including Los Angeles, Toronto, and Dallas.

Look at the 1st 10 Shows

Sat, Jun 13 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Mon, Jun 15 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater

Wed, Jun 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center



Thu, Jun 18 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre



Sat, Jun 20 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sun, Jun 21 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Wed, Jun 24 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Fri, Jun 26 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sat, Jun 27 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Mon, Jun 29 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center