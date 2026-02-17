Win tickets to see Santana and The Doobie Brothers: Oneness Tour 2026!

Two legendary acts. One stage. A summer night at Pine Knob. 94.7 WCSX is giving you the chance to be there when Santana and The Doobie Brothers: Oneness Tour 2026 comes to Pine Knob Music Theatre on June 18, 2026—and you could win tickets.

Picture it: the sun setting over the hill at Pine Knob, the crowd settling in, and that first unmistakable guitar tone cutting through the evening air. Santana’s signature blend of rock, Latin rhythms, and blues fills the venue with soaring solos and smooth grooves. Then The Doobie Brothers bring their harmonies, tight musicianship, and a catalog of hits that defined FM radio. It’s the kind of lineup that spans generations and sounds just as strong today as it did the first time you heard it.

This tour brings together two powerhouse bands whose songs are woven into the soundtrack of classic rock. From extended guitar jams to singalong choruses that carry across the lawn, this is a show built for a Michigan summer night.

Show Details:

Santana and The Doobie Brothers: Oneness Tour 2026

June 18, 2026

Pine Knob Music Theatre

An unforgettable night of iconic guitar work and classic harmonies

One of the must-see rock tours of the summer

Whether you’ve seen these legends before or this will be your first time catching them live, Pine Knob is the perfect setting. Great sound. Open sky. Thousands of fans singing along to songs that still hit home.

Don’t miss your chance to experience it in person.

