It’s Time for the Bag Childhood Cancer Cornhole Event!

Director Roy Townsend Showing Us All How To Play Or Mabey Raising His Hand For A Beverage?

Bag Childhood Cancer Cornhole

The tournament is hosted by 13Forever, a nonprofit launched in honor of 13-year-old Justin Townsend, who died of brain cancer in 2014. Through the nonprofit, Justin’s family works to raise awareness and fund research to improve outcomes for children battling cancer.

The 4th Annual Bag Childhood Cancer Cornhole Event!

Join us for an evening of friendly competition and heartfelt purpose at the 4th Annual Bag Childhood Cancer cornhole tournament!

Date: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Location: Great Shots Backyard Bar and Games in Clinton Township

Time: 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Whether you're tossing bags or cheering from the sidelines, your presence helps us move closer to a future free from childhood cancer.

Purchase your tickets before they are gone!

What an event last year, and to all that came out in support of Macomb County Charity 13 Forever, Help Us Help Kids. Together, we raised $10,500 dollars for local Michigan charities!!! WCSX's Screamin' Scott Randall, along with media pals from TV and Radio, Jason Raithel, Josh Holleman, Alexandra Bahou Zagata, JoAnne Purtin, Jim Alves, and the staff at Great Shots Backyard Bar and Games. Please share our gratitude!

Scott Randall/WCSX View Of The Tournament In Progress. I am the one who can't throw

The Cornhole Tournament

Last year, we had 45 players, and this year we have made more room for everyone to join in the battle on many cornhole boards. The Bar Great Shots is a cornhole center. No longer just a backyard sport. This is the place to be for fun and friendly competition. Plus ice cold drinks and making some new friends.

What Is the Charity Forever 13?

Screamin Scott with Fox 2, Erica Francis, and 13 Forever Roy Townsend from a past event

Justin Townsend was a happy and carefree 12-year-old looking forward to starting junior high when he started experiencing debilitating headaches in September 2013. Justin was diagnosed with Glioblastoma Multiforme, a highly aggressive form of brain cancer.

After losing Justin, Roy Townsend knew they had to do something to help other families going through the same nightmare.

In 2022, they founded 13Forever, a nonprofit organization dedicated to giving back to numerous cancer organizations and research facilities. We hope that through our efforts, we can make a difference in the fight against childhood cancer. We know that our son Justin would be proud of the work that we are doing to honor his memory and help others.

Roy Townsend The Director Of The American Childhood Cancer Organization (ACCO)

Roy Townsend says, "Statistics indicate that childhood cancer is on the rise." "The number of brain tumors appearing in children is continuing to increase, and there has been very little pharmaceutical development for childhood cancer in the last 25 years." That said, 13forever is raising money for the Koschmann Lab and its Precision Medicine Therapy.

For More Information On The Charity Group 13 Forever, Check Out The Website Below

