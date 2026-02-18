Santana, Doobie Brothers Joining Up for 2026 Summer Tour

Years ago, the Doobie Brothers and Santana shared a run of “Supernatural” shows that felt bigger than a co-headline. It felt like a summit. Two legacy bands, two catalogs that run deep, meeting in the middle and stretching out.

This summer, they’re doing it again. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are reuniting for the Oneness Tour, and if you remember the 2019 run, you already know this isn’t just nostalgia dressed up in stage lights. There’s history here. There’s muscle memory. There’s that sense of two bands locking into the same groove and letting it ride.

Santana, Doobie Brothers on the Road

Carlos Santana isn’t being subtle about it. He’s calling this tour “a glorious experience of sharing light, love and music at the highest vibration,” leaning into the idea that these shows are about more than setlists. He’s talked about the “powerful connection” the bands felt last time around, and you can hear it in the way he frames this new stretch. Unity, celebration, lifting people up.

Santana will warm up with two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on May 27 and 28. If you’ve ever seen a show at Red Rocks, you know that’s not a casual choice. Then the Oneness Tour officially launches June 13 in Chicago with the Doobie Brothers, weaving through amphitheaters and arenas in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Dallas, Phoenix and more before wrapping Aug. 27 in Shakopee, Minnesota.

It’s the kind of routing that suggests confidence. Big rooms. Big crowds. Songs that have lived long enough to belong to everyone now.

Ticket presales kick off at 10 a.m. local time Feb. 17 through Citi, with an artist presale following at 2 p.m. local time the same day. General on-sale starts at 10 a.m. local time Feb. 20. For all the ticket information and tour dates, head to Santana's official website.