UPS Driver vs. Wild Turkeys Goes Viral — And Michigan Gets It

If you live in Michigan, you already know that wild turkeys are not just background wildlife. They are bold, they are dramatic, and they absolutely will square up in a Meijer parking lot if the mood strikes them.

But even by our standards, what happened to one UPS driver in Connecticut is next level.

A now-viral TikTok posted by user @hindy007 — which has racked up more than 5 million likes — shows a UPS driver attempting to deliver packages while being aggressively pursued by a flock of wild turkeys. The caption sums it up perfectly: “I thought someone was fighting outside. It’s just the UPS man fighting for his life from the turkeys.”

And honestly? That feels accurate.

UPS Delivery Turns Into Turkey Obstacle Course

The video shows the driver hustling between apartment doors as multiple wild turkeys sprint after him like feathery linebackers. At one point, he mutters a few choice words before announcing, “Now I gotta get back,” meaning back to the relative safety of his truck.

He makes a break for it, climbs inside, and yells “Made it!” while laughing hysterically as the turkeys gather outside the vehicle, gobbling and pacing like tiny security guards who absolutely did not authorize this delivery.

Then comes the line that Michigan residents will deeply understand:

“I’m 40 years old, I can’t be dealing with this!”

Sir. We see you.

But the job isn’t done. He grabs another package, tucks it under his arm like a football, and sprints again while the turkeys give chase. At one point he faces them down, yells “Deuces!” and bolts back toward the truck, celebrating like he just won the NFC Championship once he makes it inside.

The internet lost it. Comments ranged from “This man deserves a UPS commercial” to “Your package has been delivered under sheer panic and terror.”

And while it’s hilarious, it also raises a very real question: why are wild turkeys so bold?

Do Wild Turkeys Actually Attack People?

Wild turkeys can become territorial, especially during breeding season when males get a little extra spicy. In suburban neighborhoods, where they’re used to humans, they sometimes approach, posture, chase, and generally act like they own the sidewalk.

Actual injuries are rare. But getting chased while holding an Amazon box? Very possible.

Which brings us back home to Michigan.

Michigan’s Turkey Energy Hits Different

If you’ve lived here long enough, you’ve probably had a turkey moment. They block traffic in Oakland County. They stroll through Macomb like they’re late for brunch. They stare into your soul in the Costco parking lot.

And here’s where my Ryan Reynolds angle comes in.

There’s something deeply “Deadpool meets Pure Michigan” about how we handle it.

In Michigan, when a turkey chases you, you don’t panic — you narrate it. You trash-talk it. You text your buddies about it. You turn it into a bit. It’s very Ryan Reynolds energy. Self-aware. Slightly sarcastic. Mildly annoyed. But also entertained.

The Connecticut UPS driver? He gave us that exact vibe. He wasn’t screaming in terror. He was commentating his own survival. Laughing. Yelling “Deuces!” like he knew this would eventually be content.

That’s the move.

Because here’s the truth: you’re not outrunning a turkey forever. They’re stubborn. They’ve got hops. And they absolutely believe this is their world and you’re just delivering packages in it.

How to Deal With Wild Turkeys (Michigan Edition)

If you find yourself in a turkey standoff:

Don’t corner them.

Don’t challenge them like it’s recess.

Maintain distance.

Use obstacles (cars, trees, your truck).

And if necessary… embrace your inner Ryan Reynolds and narrate the chaos.

Confidence matters. Turkeys respond to posture. Walk steady. Don’t flail. And maybe avoid sprinting unless it’s truly necessary — because that just turns it into the Hunger Games.

Rain, Snow, Sleet… and Turkeys

UPS drivers sign up for a lot. Weather. Traffic. Porch pirates. Dogs. But nowhere in the job description does it say “defensive maneuvering against gobbling velociraptors.”

Still, this driver delivered the goods.

And if you’re in Michigan, you’re probably watching that video thinking, “Yep. Tuesday.”

Because around here, turkey season isn’t just in the woods.

It’s in the suburbs.

And sometimes, it’s chasing your delivery guy down the sidewalk.