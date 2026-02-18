Win Tickets to the Michigan Golf Show March 6th–8th and FREE golf at Tullymore & St. Ives!
Golf season starts here. The Michigan Golf Show, presented by ABC Warehouse, returns to the Vibe Credit Union Showplace in Novi (formerly Suburban Collection Showplace) March 6th–8th, and 94.7 WCSX is giving you a chance to win tickets to one of the state’s most complete golf experiences. Whether you’re planning your season, looking for gear, or simply love being around the game, this event has something for every golfer.
Register below for your chance to win Free tickets to the Golf Show and one lucky winner will win the "Egg-Cellent Golf Trip" for two people that includes you get to play at both Tullymore & St. Ives includes 54 holes, two breakfast vouchers, lodging, GPS Cart & Pre-Round Practice Balls!
Step inside the Showplace and you’ll find a full slate of activities, demonstrations, and opportunities to explore the sport from every angle. It’s more than just a trade show—this is where information, inspiration, and community come together under one roof.
Dates & Times:
- Friday, March 6: 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM
- Saturday, March 7: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- Sunday, March 8: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Activities Include:
- Vendor exhibits featuring the latest clubs, gear, clothing, and accessories
- Indoor putting greens and swing simulators
- Instructional clinics and tips from golf pros
- Travel and course destination displays
- Giveaways, special show pricing, and gear demos
Admission Details:
- Purchase Tickets in advance on the Golf Show web site
- Adults $12
- Kids (12 and under FREE)
Event Description:
The Michigan Golf Show is your all-access pass to the world of golf, whether you’re a seasoned player, a weekend warrior, or someone looking to get into the game. Walk the aisles and try new clubs, connect with pros for swing advice, plan your next golf trip, or check out the latest technology from leading brands. With indoor putting, interactive experiences, and plenty of exhibits, it’s a great way to get geared up and inspired for the season ahead.
Parking Information:
- Ample on-site parking available at the Vibe Credit Union Showplace
- $10 Parking fee. Pay for parking in advance by clicking here!
Register To Win Below for your chance to win FREE tickets to the show and the grand prize "Egg-Cellent Golf Trip"!
Contest details: For this contest, enter online at wcsx.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Wednesday February 18, 2026 and 11:00pm Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Sunday March 1, 2026. WCSX will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Monday March 2, 2026 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described to win four (4) tickets to the Michigan Golf Show March 6th-8th, 2026. One grand prize winner will be randomly chosen to win the "Egg-Cellent Golf Trip" for two that includes you get to play at both Tullymore & St. Ives includes 54 holes, two breakfast vouchers, lodging, GPS Cart & Pre-Round Practice Balls! Courtesy of WCSX. WCSX's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here General Contest Rules - 94.7 WCSX