Win Tickets to the Michigan Golf Show March 6th–8th and FREE golf at Tullymore & St. Ives!

Golf season starts here. The Michigan Golf Show, presented by ABC Warehouse, returns to the Vibe Credit Union Showplace in Novi (formerly Suburban Collection Showplace) March 6th–8th, and 94.7 WCSX is giving you a chance to win tickets to one of the state’s most complete golf experiences. Whether you’re planning your season, looking for gear, or simply love being around the game, this event has something for every golfer.

Register below for your chance to win Free tickets to the Golf Show and one lucky winner will win the "Egg-Cellent Golf Trip" for two people that includes you get to play at both Tullymore & St. Ives includes 54 holes, two breakfast vouchers, lodging, GPS Cart & Pre-Round Practice Balls!

Step inside the Showplace and you’ll find a full slate of activities, demonstrations, and opportunities to explore the sport from every angle. It’s more than just a trade show—this is where information, inspiration, and community come together under one roof.

Dates & Times:

Friday, March 6: 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM

2:00 PM – 8:00 PM Saturday, March 7: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM Sunday, March 8: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Activities Include:

Vendor exhibits featuring the latest clubs, gear, clothing, and accessories

Indoor putting greens and swing simulators

Instructional clinics and tips from golf pros

Travel and course destination displays

Giveaways, special show pricing, and gear demos

Admission Details:

Purchase Tickets in advance on the Golf Show web site

Adults $12

Kids (12 and under FREE)

Event Description:

The Michigan Golf Show is your all-access pass to the world of golf, whether you’re a seasoned player, a weekend warrior, or someone looking to get into the game. Walk the aisles and try new clubs, connect with pros for swing advice, plan your next golf trip, or check out the latest technology from leading brands. With indoor putting, interactive experiences, and plenty of exhibits, it’s a great way to get geared up and inspired for the season ahead.

Parking Information:

Ample on-site parking available at the Vibe Credit Union Showplace

$10 Parking fee. Pay for parking in advance by clicking here!

Register To Win Below for your chance to win FREE tickets to the show and the grand prize "Egg-Cellent Golf Trip"!