Bon Scott Estate Unveils Plans for Late AC/DC Singer’s 80th Birthday

Bon Scott never felt like a museum piece. He felt dangerous. Alive. July 9, 2026 would have been his 80th birthday.
Born in 1946 and gone by 1980, he still looms over rock and roll like cigarette smoke that never quite clears. The voice. That serrated shriek. His lyrics were half poetry, half pub confession. The grin that said he knew exactly how far he was pushing it. Whether it was AC/DC tearing through Powerage, or the earlier days with Fraternity and The Valentines, Bon didn't front bands. He detonated them.

July 9, 2026 would have been his 80th birthday. Instead of letting that number sit quietly, the Bon Scott Estate is going big. Not polite tribute big. Super big.

Bon Scott's Birthday Plans

Among the plans are a limited-edition collaboration with Neumann, the German studio legends, and a signature product dropping on Bon's actual birthday. His voice deserves serious hardware. If you're going to honor one of the most unmistakable vocalists ever, you don't do it halfway.

The Perth Mint is also stepping in again after their 2024 silver coin vanished almost instantly. This time it's collector-level: 1oz gold and 10oz silver bars stamped with Bon's name and likeness. It's strange and kind of perfect, the sneer immortalized in precious metal.

And then there's the art. Reg Mombassa has created an exclusive piece to mark the birthday. Posters. Tees. The kind of designs that don't feel like nostalgia merch but something you'd actually fight someone for at a festival booth.

Speaking of which: Bonfest in Kirriemuir, Scotland hits its 20th anniversary May 1–3, 2026. Sold out, obviously. Reef is on the bill. Former AC/DC drummer Chris Slade, too. There will even be a pop-up merch shop at the site of the original Scott family bakery. That detail alone feels cinematic.

New York gets its own celebration with the third annual Bon's Birthday Bash on July 6. Past years pulled in serious vocal firepower, the kind of singers who understand that Bon wasn’t about imitation. He was about attitude. Even the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is hosting a one-night screening of Let There Be Rock: The Movie, alongside a special memorabilia display.

Eighty years on, and it still doesn't feel like we're looking back. It feels like we're turning it up.

