Flying Trucks and Dogs on Track at Olympics – Thursday Show Notes

First off, here’s the video everyone’s talking about – Police in Oregon say the driver of a truck was recklessly driving through an intersection, when they hit a dirt mound,…

Jim O'Brien
First off, here's the video everyone's talking about - Police in Oregon say the driver of a truck was recklessly driving through an intersection, when they hit a dirt mound, and were launched through the air for more than 100 feet, clearing a brick wall, before landing inside a home. Everyone in the home was okay. But DAMN.

Now The Olympic Dog: A large dog got cheers from the crowd when it ran on the track during women's cross-country and ran across the finish line. It's all funny UNLESS you're the person with a giant dog chasing you.

Ever have a word that just makes you giggle? Jenny Jenny has a ton of them. But this reporter in Oregon got tripped up by the word "kerfuffle"

