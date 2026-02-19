Guns N’ Roses’ 1987 Debut Album Returns to Three Billboard Charts

Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction climbed back onto three Billboard charts this week. The record hit No. 188 on the Billboard 200. It grabbed No. 11 on Top Hard Rock Albums and No. 47 on Top Rock and Alternative Albums.

The 1987 album moved 9,650 equivalent units during the most recent tracking period. Data from Luminate shows that physical purchases accounted for more than 1,200 of those sales, Forbes reports.

The Los Angeles group started in 1985. They became famous with tracks like "Sweet Child o' Mine" and "Welcome to the Jungle." Since this album dropped, it's spent 261 weeks on the Billboard 200.

Appetite for Destruction is three weeks away from spending 100 total weeks on the Top Hard Rock Albums list. Ten more appearances will also push it to triple digits on Top Rock and Alternative Albums.

Thirteen albums reentered the Billboard 200 this week, and Appetite for Destruction ranks tenth among them. Michael Jackson's Number Ones led returning albums at No. 18. Alice in Chains' self-titled record followed at No. 83, with Bad Bunny's YHLQMDLG at No. 90.

The band's new single "Nothin'" cracked the top 10 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, jumping from No. 12 to No. 10. The track also moved up two spots on the Rock and Alternative Airplay list, landing at No. 21.

Guns N' Roses has released multiple singles this decade that aren't tied to any full-length album. Whether they're working toward a new record remains unclear.

"Sweet Child O' Mine" continues charting on three Billboard lists. It rose to No. 15 on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs roster and improved at least a dozen spots on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S.