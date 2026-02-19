ContestsConcerts + Events
My Rock Hall 2026 nomination wish list is basically a love letter to the bands that built classic rock radio, reshaped hard rock and metal, and defined entire eras of…

Donielle Flynn
A general view of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Lit in CARE Colors for International Day of The Girl at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum on October 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Duane Prokop/Getty Images for CARE USA)

My Rock Hall 2026 nomination wish list is basically a love letter to the bands that built classic rock radio, reshaped hard rock and metal, and defined entire eras of alternative. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s only hard rule is the “first commercial recording must be 25 years old” requirement, but after that, it’s a mix of impact, influence, and (let’s be honest) politics.

The internet rumor mill says that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination list will most likely drop on March 2nd. Here are my top picks for nominations I’d love to see on the 2026 ballot in no particular order.

My Rock Hall Nomination 2026 Wish List

Iron Maiden

This one feels like the biggest “how is this still happening?” omission. They’ve been eligible for years, and even Rock Hall committee member Tom Morello has called their absence an “egregious oversight.” Iron Maiden is celebrating their 50th anniversary this year. It would be the perfect time to induct this long-overdue band.

The Smashing Pumpkins

Alt-rock history is incomplete without them. The Pumpkins are a huge missing chapter of '90s alternative rock. It has been repeatedly argued that their cultural and commercial footprint should have earned them serious Rock Hall attention by now, and I 100% agree. For The Smashing Pumpkins not to have even received a nomination yet is unbelievable.

Boston

One of the most successful debut-album stories ever, Boston’s continued omission has been called out as a notable “never nominated” situation. Boston was a rock radio staple for decades, and it continues to be a pillar for classic rock today.

Mötley Crüe

Say what you want about the chaos, but the influence is undeniable. They’ve been eligible since 2007, but have received zero nominations thus far. Nicki Sixx said in an interview years ago that he thinks they've been blackballed by the Rock Hall. With the changing of the guard in recent years at the Rock Hall, I'd like to think that Mötley Crüe will receive consideration.

INXS

They had global hits, style, and real rock credibility, plus a fanbase that’s been pushing hard for recognition. Michael Hutchence was the epitome of charisma. The band's sound was a bridge between new wave and arena rock. I wore my Listen Like Thieves cassette out in the '80s. Can we get a Rock Hall nomination in 2026 for INXS?

Jethro Tull

Can someone throw Jethro Tull a bone? Prog rock credibility, massive albums, and the band is rolling up on 60. Ian Anderson is the last remaining original member of Jethro Tull. He is the core of that band. I think it's a more than appropriate nod to the roots of prog rock to get this man and his flute in the Rock Hall.

Motörhead

One word: Lemmy. Lemmy’s legacy is a pillar of heavy music. Motörhead were nominated for the 2020 class. It turned into a debate about which members were included. This is proof that people care, and proof it’s overdue, but also probably not helping them get in.

Styx

This is a “Detroit radio staple” pick if there ever was one. Despite being eligible for decades, they’ve never even been nominated, which is wild considering how many arena-sized hits they have. Both Tommy Shaw and Dennis DeYoung have been vocal about never having received a Rock Hall nomination.

Scorpions

They've been eligible for nearly 30 years. They've sold over 100 million albums. Can we get a Rock Hall nomination in 2026 for Scorpions? Rudolf Schenker and Klaus Meine are still active and touring. Get them in the Rock Hall now and let them be a part of the celebration.

Alice in Chains

Grunge’s Mount Rushmore conversation usually includes them, and yet they’re still not inducted. AIC was a huge influence on me. In 1991, my friend Jeff gave me a copy of Facelift and said, "You should give this a listen." I had never heard anything like it, and to this day it is one of my all-time favorite albums.

J. Geils Band

A band with deep ties to Detroit audiences and rock airwaves. They’ve actually been nominated multiple times (including 2005, 2006, 2011, 2017, and 2018) and still didn’t get the nod. J. Geils died in 2017, but Peter Wolf is still alive and touring.

The Monkees

No, you shut up. My Rock Hall nomination 2026 wish list includes The Monkees. If the Rock Hall can celebrate impact and culture, the Monkees belong in the discussion. This September marks the 60th anniversary of The Monkees TV show. The show produced multiple massive hits. The Monkees were a huge cultural influence; they sold a ton of albums, and yet they have never received a single nomination.

Final Thoughts

If 2026 is the year the Rock Hall wants to feel connected to the fans who actually keep rock alive, putting as many of these bands as possible on the ballot would do it. These artists aren’t fringe picks. They’re soundtrack-level bands; arena giants, genre-shapers, and radio lifers. Put them on the Rock Hall nomination 2026 list, let the debate roar, and give rock’s loudest legends the spotlight they’ve earned.

