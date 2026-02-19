ContestsConcerts + Events
The Bugs Bunny at the Symphony Coming to Town

 To celebrate Bugs Bunny’s 85th Birthday, this beloved concert has played to millions all over the world with over 300 major orchestras, and now makes its Detroit Opera premiere What to Expect…

Screamin' Scott
What a great show by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra with WCSX!
What to Expect at the Show?

Seventeen classic Looney Tunes will be on the big screen of The Detroit Opera House, as the Detroit Opera Orchestra performs the original, iconic scores LIVE 

Don’t miss Baton BunnyThe Rabbit of SevilleWhat’s Opera, Doc?Corny ConcertoLong-Haired Hare, and many other animated masterpieces.

Plus brand new additions, including the WORLD PREMIERE of a just-completed animated short saluting Bugs’ 85 years on the silver screen, plus a suite of three new Wile E. Coyote/Road Runner 3D shorts, it’s the ultimate version of this cherished concert!

When is the show?

Saturday, April 18, 2026 | 7:30 PM

Sunday, April 19, 2026 | 2:30 PM

Bugs Bunny dressed as a girl opera starInstrgram

The Detroit Opera Orchestra brings the drama (and the punchlines) to life at Detroit Opera.

Bugs Bunny at the Symphony, only at Detroit Opera House!
April 18 & 19, tickets available at detroitopera.org!

How Did Bugs Bunny and Opera Come About?

Bugs Bunny started doing full-scale opera in the acclaimed Chuck Jones-directed short What's Opera, Doc?, released on July 6, 1957. This Merrie Melodies cartoon parodies Richard Wagner's Der Ring des Nibelungen, featuring Bugs as Brünnhilde and Elmer Fudd as Siegfried. 

In the classic “What’s Opera, Doc?” (1957), the story is Bugs eludes Fudd’s murderous advances not once or even twice, but what seems like a thousand times

Bugs Bunny is an American icon.

Bugs Bunny’s legacy is as a long-lasting, iconic trickster figure in American pop culture, symbolizing cleverness, resilience, and anti-authoritarian wit.

Debuting in 1940, the character has transcended cartoons to become a lasting cartoon rabbit

Do They Still Make Bugs Bunny Cartoons?


 Cartoons are still being produced and released as of 2026. Looney Tunes Cartoons is set to debut on Tubi this year, and MeTV Toons and TCM

 Looney Tunes. First launched in the 1930s by Warner Bros., Looney Tunes grew from theatrical animated shorts into a global cultural institution. Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Elmer Fudd, Tweety, and Sylvester some of the most recognizable animated figures in history.

Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
