The Bugs Bunny at the Symphony Coming to Town

To celebrate Bugs Bunny’s 85th Birthday, this beloved concert has played to millions all over the world with over 300 major orchestras, and now makes its Detroit Opera premiere

What to Expect at the Show?

Seventeen classic Looney Tunes will be on the big screen of The Detroit Opera House, as the Detroit Opera Orchestra performs the original, iconic scores LIVE

Don’t miss Baton Bunny, The Rabbit of Seville, What’s Opera, Doc?, Corny Concerto, Long-Haired Hare, and many other animated masterpieces.

Plus brand new additions, including the WORLD PREMIERE of a just-completed animated short saluting Bugs’ 85 years on the silver screen, plus a suite of three new Wile E. Coyote/Road Runner 3D shorts, it’s the ultimate version of this cherished concert!

When is the show?

Saturday, April 18, 2026 | 7:30 PM

Sunday, April 19, 2026 | 2:30 PM

How Did Bugs Bunny and Opera Come About?

Bugs Bunny started doing full-scale opera in the acclaimed Chuck Jones-directed short What's Opera, Doc?, released on July 6, 1957. This Merrie Melodies cartoon parodies Richard Wagner's Der Ring des Nibelungen, featuring Bugs as Brünnhilde and Elmer Fudd as Siegfried.

In the classic “What’s Opera, Doc?” (1957), the story is Bugs eludes Fudd’s murderous advances not once or even twice, but what seems like a thousand times

Bugs Bunny is an American icon.

Bugs Bunny’s legacy is as a long-lasting, iconic trickster figure in American pop culture, symbolizing cleverness, resilience, and anti-authoritarian wit.

Debuting in 1940, the character has transcended cartoons to become a lasting cartoon rabbit

Do They Still Make Bugs Bunny Cartoons?



