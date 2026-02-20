I Thank You Friday- Todd Wodzinski

Navy Veteran Lt. Todd Wodzinski

Hello to all of our veterans and 94.7 WCSX Classic Rock listeners. Friday is upon us and for this week, our I Thank You shout out goes to US Navy/Ret Lt. Todd Wodzinski.

Some veterans have the opportunity to share their stories in their own words. For others though, their stories come from those who either served with them or in the case of Lt. Todd Wodzinski a fellow member of VFW Hall Troy 4037 for which Todd is the commander of.

Todd Wodzinski was nominated by his fellow VFW comrade who wished to only be referred to as "Lone Wolf", who has these words to share about Commander Todd and his impact on not only the VFW Post 4037 that he commands but those around him.

Lone Wolf: "Hello WCSX, I first want to thank Big Jim for your service to our country. We appreciate your support for us fellow veterans and will always keep the classic rock cranked up! I am a member of the VFW Post 4037 in Troy, and I want to give a shout out to our Post Commander Navy Lt. Todd Wodzinski. Todd has been the Post Commander since 2023 and in the last 3 years has worked tirelessly to keep the Post open and welcoming to all veterans regardless of what branch you served in or if you already belong to an organization.

Commander Todd has been very vocal with increasing membership to the Post and wants everyone who steps through the doors to feel like they are not an outsider and provide assistance for those who may be looking for it, whether that is in the form of joining up, employment lead, or just needing a fellow veteran to talk to in a time of uncertainty. Our Post is small, but Post Commander Todd makes it feel much larger and continues to work all hours to make sure that everybody here is appreciated and thought of as an equal when the uniform is no longer worn."

Post Commander Todd Wodzinski (Right) stands in front of entrance to VFW Troy Post 4037

The Man Behind the Uniform

Before he was the Post Commander of VFW Post 4037 in Troy, Todd served honorably in the United States Navy. As referred by "Lone Wolf", Todd's service is documented well courtesy of the City of Troy Chamber of Commerce, as stated:

Lt. Todd Wodzinski served on active duty in the United States Navy from 1992 to 1999. He was stationed in Bangor, WA and served on the USS Georgia SSBN 729. The Georgia was a ballistic missile submarine patrolling the Pacific Ocean. Lt. Wodzinski completed five strategic deterrent patrols while serving on the Georgia and earned his submarine warfare pin and a Navy achievement medal. Lt. Wodzinski reached the level of O-3 Lieutenant and served as an Engineering Officer and a Communications Officer..

VFW Post 4037 Troy Members celebrate a Day of Service with local law enforcement 2024

VFW Post 4037: Serving Veterans Who Served Us

As stated earlier, Todd is the Post Commander of Post 4037 located at: 2375 E Maple Rd, Troy, MI 48083. For over 75 years the VFW Post 4037 has served as a place of Veterans to come together and making a difference in their community as well as giving back from one comrade to another with a wealth of knowledge. With over 100 members, the Post 4037 has served generations of Veterans who are a support group for one another in a world where the common civilian doesn't fully understand.

For those who may not be familiar with the Post, Recently, Todd Wodzinski and VFW Post 4037 were honored with a tour of their own as seen below, courtesy of Veterans Post Tour:

VFW Post 4037 Troy Members celebrate a Day of Service with local law enforcement 2024 VFW Troy Post 4037 members come together in Comradery

Though the work is never complete, the tireless efforts of one veteran's duty to his post are felt by many like a ripple wave in a pool. The unwavering support for the Red, White, & Blue and service to the U.S. Navy is appreciated and never forgotten. For those here at 94.7 WCSX, we say Thank You Todd Wodzinski!

