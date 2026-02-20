Paul McCartney Wings Documentary Arrives Next Week

A new documentary about Paul McCartney and Wings will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Feb. 27. Man on the Run traces the ex-Beatle's path as he built his rock band after the Beatles broke up.

The film contains fresh interviews with McCartney and old footage of Linda McCartney, George Harrison, John Lennon, and Ringo Starr, as well as backstage clips of Wings on tour. Audiences will also hear unreleased music from the band.

"The Beatles had been my whole life, really," McCartney said in the trailer. "When we split up, I thought, I'll never write another note of music ever. I had fear of being a grown-up."

Academy Award-winning director Morgan Neville helmed the documentary. He also created 20 Feet from Stardom.

Wings started in 1971. Linda McCartney played keyboards, Denny Laine handled guitar and vocals, and Denny Seiwell was on drums. The band went through many member changes during its ten-year existence before it ended in 1981.

"How do you rediscover yourself after being in the biggest band the world has ever known?" said Michele Anthony of Polygram Entertainment in a statement, as quoted by Yahoo. "At its heart, it's a story of Linda and Paul's enduring love as he finds his own voice as an artist, resulting in one of the most creative periods of his life."