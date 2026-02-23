Holy Sheetz! Opens Another Gas Station

Sheetz gas station and convenience store is expected to open this week in Eastpointe despite earlier pushback from residents

A new Sheetz gas station and cafe, located at 19001 Nine Mile Road, at Beaconsfield Avenue, in Eastpointe, is scheduled to open Feb. 24, according to a statement from the company.

Nick Ruffner, public affairs manager for Sheetz, said in a prepared statement. A sign outside the Sheetz was also counting down the days to its opening. “We can’t wait to celebrate with the community and officially become part of the neighborhood.

Sheetz Taking Over Michigan?

Sheetz is rapidly expanding in Michigan, with plans to open 14 new 24/7 gas stations and convenience stores across Metro Detroit in 2026. This expansion, which includes areas like Taylor, Warren, and Macomb, is part of a larger long-term strategy to build 50-60 locations statewide.

New sites are planned for:

Taylor, Eastpointe, Ypsilanti, Warren, Novi, Fraser, Orion Township, Macomb, Shelby Township, and Belleville.

New Buildings Have Had Some Snags

In Roseville, the company still plans to move forward with a plan to develop a Sheetz on Gratiot Avenue at Martin Road, where the church and an Apple Annie’s Kitchen & Bakery stand today.

Demolition of the church held back due to litigation.

A public hearing on the Mound Road site remains on the agenda for the March 3 Sterling Heights City Council meeting.

How The Company Started

Sheetz is a family-owned chain of 24/7 convenience stores and gas stations founded in 1952 by Bob Sheetz.

Still family-owned, with leadership including Travis Sheetz (CEO) and other family members.

What's special about the company is its unique blend of a 24/7 convenience store with a full-service, made-to-order kitchen, offering endless customizable food and drink options.

Burgers, fries, specialty coffees, and milkshakes) touchscreen kiosks.

elevating it beyond a typical gas station into a "one-stop shop" for fuel, food, and essentials.

Can't Stop Sheetz Taking Over The World

Plans to open 14 new locations across southeast Michigan in 2026 as part of a $500 million investment. In the Detroit metro area, this expansion will bring new 24-hour convenience to Warren, Royal Oak, and Ypsilanti. The company aims to establish 50-60 stores in the region

New Store Opening March 3rd - Ypsilanti 2103. W Michigan Ave 48197