Jack Osbourne Recalls Father’s Happiness After Final Concert Performance

Jack Osbourne revealed his father, Ozzy Osbourne, was happy after his last show in Birmingham, England, in July 2025. The son discussed this moment on Billy Corgan's channel, The Magnificent Others.

Their talk centered on the rock legend's battles with self-doubt across his career. "When left to his own devices, that kinda darkness of 'I am less than, I suck, I'm not worthy' would really take over," Jack told Corgan.

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman mentioned a chat with photographer Ross Halfin, who had worked alongside the Black Sabbath singer since the 1970s. Corgan said Halfin told him something strange. After each performance, the rocker would express embarrassment and disbelief at how crowds reacted. The Birmingham show was different. It was the only time this didn't happen.

"Oh, he was so happy. It was the craziest thing. I ran into the dressing room, and I was like, 'You did it!'" Jack said. Tears came while recalling this. "I'm only crying because of [my father's] joy. He was so happy."

The Prince of Darkness died from a heart attack just 17 days after the Back to the Beginning farewell show. He was 76. This event took place in the band's hometown and featured both solo and Black Sabbath songs.

Jack described his father's last morning as routine. "He woke up, went downstairs, made some breakfast, had a cup of coffee, and that was it," he told Corgan.

The funeral procession started at the site of that last gig before traveling through the city center. Thousands of fans attended.

Post Malone, Slash, Chad Smith, and Duff McKagan performed "War Pigs" at the 2026 GRAMMYs to honor him. Yungblud dedicated his first GRAMMY to the rock icon at the same ceremony earlier this month.