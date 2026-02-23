ContestsConcerts + Events
New Gregg Allman Documentary Set for Summer 2026 Release

Allman Brothers Band vocalist Gregg Allman is the subject of a new documentary set to reach theaters later in 2026. Subtext, an independent film production and distribution company based in…

Anne Erickson
Getty Images / Terry Wyatt

Allman Brothers Band vocalist Gregg Allman is the subject of a new documentary set to reach theaters later in 2026.

Subtext, an independent film production and distribution company based in the U.S., will release the film Gregg Allman: Music of My Soul  this summer.

"Gregg Allman's music is woven into the fabric of American culture, and this film captures both the artistry and the humanity behind the legend," Brian Levy of Subtext said in a statement on Allman's official website. "We're proud to bring the film to American audiences, offering devoted fans rare insight and archival material while introducing Gregg's legacy to a new generation."

Grammy and Golden Globe award-winning filmmaker James Keach directed the film, adding another layer of weight to the release. It promises never-before-seen interviews and rare archival performances, along with "rarely seen concert footage that captures the Allman Brothers at their creative peak."

Gregg Allman in Music of My Soul

The movie focuses on Allman's life "through profound personal tragedy and hard-won redemption, revealing how his raw honesty and blues-soaked power permanently reshaped American music."

"I personally connected to Gregg Allman in his close relationship to his brother and his battles with addiction," Keach added in a statement. "For me, Gregg's incredible voice resonates not just in his music but in his humanity, in overcoming the murder of his father, the early death of his brother Duane, and his personal demons."

Keach continued, "His soulful voice and brilliant songs reflect a life of redemption and hopefully will inspire all who witness his journey."

The Allman Brothers didn't just play Southern rock. They stretched it, dirtied it up, let it breathe. Blues at the core, jazz in the corners, country sneaking through the side door. Two drummers locking in like a barroom argument that somehow makes perfect sense. Duane’s slide guitar still feels like it’s cutting through humid air.

They turned jams into conversations. Long ones. The tragedy is part of the story, sure. But the real legacy is the groove. That loose, rolling swing that bands have chased for decades. You can hear their fingerprints everywhere, even now.

Allman Brothers Band
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
