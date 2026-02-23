Win a trip to The Sands!

YOU COULD WIN A ONCE IN A LIFETIME TRIP!

WCSX and Big Jim’s House is sending one lucky listener and a guest on a once in a lifetime trip to the “The Sands”! The winner will spend 5 days at Paradisus Cancun October 20th-25th, 2026…with live concerts every day from various national 80’s musical artist! It’s all hosted by original MTV VJ’s.

Attend lively pool parties in 80s-inspired outfits! Enjoy concerts from the most influential music artists of our time! Sing karaoke & dance to your favorite hit songs! Watch iconic 80s movies! Make retro-style t-shirts at a DIY workshop! Lounge on the white-sand beach or the lazy river while sipping your Miami Vice! Try out for THE SANDERS BAND and perform top 80s hits live on stage! Take your GEN X to the max – at THE SANDS!

FEATURING:

And more to come!

Listen to Big Jim’s House weekdays between the hours of 6am-10am for the cue to call and get qualified.

Qualifiers will compete at the WCSX “The Sands" Flip Flop Wall contest at My Place Bar & Grill in Wyandotte for a chance to win the Sands trip and $1300 in cash to use towards their airfare!

PLUS, all qualifiers will also win a pair

of tickets to one of these upcoming shows:

Lynyrd Skynyrd & Foreigner "Double Triple Vision Tour at Pine Knob July 31st

-or-

TOTO with the Romantics and Christopher Cross at Pine Knob August 29th.

Enter below for a BONUS chance to qualify.



PLUS, ATTEND THE FLIP FLOP PARTY

FOR YOUR LAST CHANCE TO QUALIFY

Five additional last chance qualifiers will be selected at the My Place Bar & Grill in Wyandotte during the Flip Flop Wall contest party.



Register for your last chance to qualify on site between 6:00pm and 7:30pm at My Place Bar & Grill located at 806 Biddle Ave, in Wyandotte.

ENTER BELOW