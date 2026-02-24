Lynyrd Skynrd’s Free Bird Sees A Surge Because of Olympics

The Lynyrd Skynyrd song was adopted by the USA Hockey Team for the Winter Olympics. A hockey defenceman had the idea on a long bus ride.

How it all Started

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) MILAN, ITALY Gold medalists, Team United States, pose for a team photo during the medal ceremony following the Men's Gold Medal match between Canada and the United States

Zeev Buium is scrolling through the music on his phone. Previous U.S. hockey teams had pop hits, classic rock songs, and techno bangers into high-energy goal celebration anthems. Buium said that he and his teammates had discussed trying to find “something less generic, something more meaningful.

Free Bird was a chart-topping 1973 rock anthem by Lynyrd Skynyrd.

“How about ‘Free Bird’?” Buium asked his U.S. teammates on the bus, and his teammates approved.

The U.S. men’s and women’s national teams both adopted Lynyrd Skynyrd's anthem as the song that blasts over the arena loudspeakers whenever they score a goal.

Thirty-three times, the gold-medal-winning U.S. women found the back of the net over the course of seven consecutive victories in Milan. Thirty-three times, American crowds responded by pumping fists, waving flags, chanting U-S-A, and dancing or mimicking playing the guitar in their seats, though the song was barely audible above the din after Megan Keller’s overtime goal lifted the U.S. to gold over Canada.

Free Bird” was the soundtrack to goals from the U.S. men's and women's teams.

Music Sites Like Spotify See a Spike in Streams

Throughout the Olympics, Spotify saw a huge increase in streams.