Lynyrd Skynrd’s Free Bird Sees A Surge Because of Olympics

The Lynyrd Skynyrd song was adopted by the USA Hockey Team for the Winter Olympics. A hockey defenceman had the idea on a long bus ride.

Photo of the band Lynyrd Skynyrd in concert
The Lynyrd Skynyrd song was adopted by the USA Hockey Team for the Winter Olympics. A hockey defenceman had the idea on a long bus ride.

How it all Started

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 22: Gold medalists, Team United States, pose for a team photo during the medal ceremony following the Men's Gold Medal match between Canada and the United States on day 16 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 22, 2026 in Milan, Italy.(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

MILAN, ITALY Gold medalists, Team United States, pose for a team photo during the medal ceremony following the Men's Gold Medal match between Canada and the United States

Zeev Buium is scrolling through the music on his phone. Previous U.S. hockey teams had pop hits, classic rock songs, and techno bangers into high-energy goal celebration anthems. Buium said that he and his teammates had discussed trying to find “something less generic, something more meaningful.

Free Bird was a chart-topping 1973 rock anthem by Lynyrd Skynyrd.

“How about ‘Free Bird’?” Buium asked his U.S. teammates on the bus, and his teammates approved.

The U.S. men’s and women’s national teams both adopted Lynyrd Skynyrd's anthem as the song that blasts over the arena loudspeakers whenever they score a goal.

Thirty-three times, the gold-medal-winning U.S. women found the back of the net over the course of seven consecutive victories in Milan. Thirty-three times, American crowds responded by pumping fists, waving flags, chanting U-S-A, and dancing or mimicking playing the guitar in their seats, though the song was barely audible above the din after Megan Keller’s overtime goal lifted the U.S. to gold over Canada.

Free Bird” was the soundtrack to goals from the U.S. men's and women's teams.

Lynyrd Skynyrd “Free Bird” – The Story Behind The Song

Lynyrd Skynyrd - ‘Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd’MCA

Lynyrd Skynyrd came out the gate with a debut LP featuring “Free Bird,” ‘Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd’

“If I leave here tomorrow, would you still remember me?” The opening line of Lynyrd Skynyrd‘s “Free Bird” was inspired by Allen Collins‘ wife, Kathy. Check out the rest of the story by clicking this link

Music Sites Like Spotify See a Spike in Streams

Throughout the Olympics, Spotify saw a huge increase in streams.

Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird" played over 878 million times on Spotify. According to Spotify data, the song is one of the band's top hits, with 878,430,996 streams and daily streams consistently exceeding 580,000.

