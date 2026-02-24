Rush Streams New Mix of ‘Distant Early Warning’

Rush released a fresh mix of "Distant Early Warning" from the upcoming reissue of their 1984 album, Grace Under Pressure. It's the newest sneak peek at the Super Deluxe Editions, which will hit shelves on Mar. 13.

Five different packages will hit stores. Buyers can snag a Super Deluxe Edition four-CD plus Blu-ray, a Super Deluxe Edition five-LP plus Blu-ray, a Super Deluxe Digital Edition, a Dolby Atmos Digital Edition, or a Grace Under Pressure Tour: Live in Toronto 1984 video.

Peter Henderson co-produced the original 1984 record with the band. Sessions took place at Le Studio in Morin-Heights, Quebec. It was the fourth time they'd worked at that spot.

"Our songwriting had taken us to a different musical place," said lead singer and bassist Geddy Lee, according to AntiMusic. "An expansion of our soundscape with a range of new technologies, not just keyboards and samples, but electronic drums too, while getting to know the new dude behind the console with a very different working style." The trio changed direction and built eight tracks powered by technology.

Co-founders Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson announced that they're heading back onstage for a headline tour honoring the band's music, their history, and late drummer Neil Peart's life and words. It's the first time they've toured together in 11 years since the R40 Tour finished at the Forum in Los Angeles. Peart died in January 2020 at 67 after battling a brutal brain cancer for three-and-a-half years.