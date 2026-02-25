Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening Announces 2026 North American Tour: 20 Shows Across Key Regions

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening will perform 20 concerts throughout North America beginning in May. The spring tour starts May 8 at the Saenger Theatre in Mobile, Alabama. It ends June 7 at the Hershey Theatre in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The band will visit theaters, auditoriums, soundstages, resorts, and wineries. Shows are scheduled in Alabama, Tennessee, Colorado, Utah, California, Nevada, Texas, Louisiana, South Carolina, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Jason Bonham's father was John Bonham, the late drummer for Led Zeppelin. The tribute act includes vocalist James Dylan. Dorian Heartsong plays bass. Akio "Mr. Jimmy" Sakurai handles guitar work, and Alex Howland plays keyboards.

"'And…..if you…..feel…..' that you can't get enough of the bliss and light that the legacy of Led Zeppelin brings to all of our hearts, minds and souls, then look no further," Ghost Cult Mag wrote in a review of a November 2025 concert.

The tour opens with an appearance at the Welcome To Rockville Festival in Daytona Beach, Florida. This four-day event runs May 7-10 at the Daytona International Speedway. Guns N' Roses will headline. So will Foo Fighters, My Chemical Romance, Five Finger Death Punch, and Tom Morello.