Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening Announces 2026 North American Tour: 20 Shows Across Key Regions
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening will perform 20 concerts throughout North America beginning in May. The spring tour starts May 8 at the Saenger Theatre in Mobile, Alabama. It ends June 7 at the Hershey Theatre in Hershey, Pennsylvania.
The band will visit theaters, auditoriums, soundstages, resorts, and wineries. Shows are scheduled in Alabama, Tennessee, Colorado, Utah, California, Nevada, Texas, Louisiana, South Carolina, Ohio, and West Virginia.
Jason Bonham's father was John Bonham, the late drummer for Led Zeppelin. The tribute act includes vocalist James Dylan. Dorian Heartsong plays bass. Akio "Mr. Jimmy" Sakurai handles guitar work, and Alex Howland plays keyboards.
These concerts follow the group's 2025 tour that honored the 50th anniversary of Physical Graffiti. Set List FM data shows the band performed tracks from that record—"Houses Of The Holy," "Custard Pie," "Trampled Underfoot," "In My Time Of Dying," and "Kashmir." They also played fan favorites like "Whole Lotta Love" and "Rock and Roll."
"'And…..if you…..feel…..' that you can't get enough of the bliss and light that the legacy of Led Zeppelin brings to all of our hearts, minds and souls, then look no further," Ghost Cult Mag wrote in a review of a November 2025 concert.
The tour opens with an appearance at the Welcome To Rockville Festival in Daytona Beach, Florida. This four-day event runs May 7-10 at the Daytona International Speedway. Guns N' Roses will headline. So will Foo Fighters, My Chemical Romance, Five Finger Death Punch, and Tom Morello.
All tour dates and ticket links for Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening shows are listed on the drummer's website.