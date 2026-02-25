Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Unveils 2026 Nominees

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ballot is out, and it’s the usual mix of overdue legends, left-field swings and a few names that’ll light up the group chats.

Seventeen artists made the cut. Ten of them are first-time nominees, which is either a sign of fresh thinking or a reminder that the Hall moves at its own unhurried pace.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

Phil Collins leads that first-timer pack as a solo act. He’s already in, of course, inducted in 2010 with Genesis, but this is his first shot on his own. He’s been eligible since 2006. That’s two decades of “In the Air Tonight” holding down wedding receptions and late-night radio before getting the nod. Make of that what you will.

Also stepping onto the ballot for the first time: INXS, Melissa Etheridge, Iron Maiden, the late Jeff Buckley, New Edition, Pink, Shakira, Lauryn Hill, and the late Luther Vandross. That’s a serious cross-section of radio eras, from metal lifers to R&B royalty to pop stars who bent the format to fit them.

The returning nominees are no less interesting. The Black Crowes and Billy Idol are back after first appearing on last year’s ballot. So are Mariah Carey, Oasis, Joy Division/New Order, Sade, and Wu-Tang Clan. If nothing else, it’s a reminder that “rock and roll” has always been a moving target. Guitars help. So do drum machines. So does Staten Island grit.

To be eligible, artists have to be 25 years removed from their first commercial release. It’s a clean rule, even if the debates around it never are.