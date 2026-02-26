Tommy Aldridge Reflects on Storied Career and Pays Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

On Feb. 23, drummer Tommy Aldridge explained that he didn't appear at Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park in July 2025. The 75-year-old musician didn't get an invitation. "I wasn't invited to be at Ozzy's last show," said Aldridge, according to Planet Rock. "That's as much as I need to say. I wasn't invited, and I'm not gonna crash someone else's party."

Aldridge joined Black Sabbath in 1981. He played on the third solo album, Bark at the Moon, which came out in 1983, and appeared on Speak of the Devil and Tribute before leaving.

"I will say that has no reflection on Ozzy," said Aldridge. "I have so much admiration and love for Ozzy. Ozzy was someone I spent a lot of time with, and it was by no means any disrespect intended on my part."

The drummer talked about why he joined 45 years ago. "What motivated me to start with Ozzy was a gentleman by the name of Randy Rhoads and being able to go on stage with that gentleman every night and be in close proximity to his guitar playing," said Aldridge. "That was my motivation in working with Ozzy."

Rhoads passed away after a plane crash in 1982. Aldridge described those years as inspiring and crushing. "Working with Randy was indescribably inspirational and devastatingly depressing at the same time with his loss," he added. The full 35-minute interview will premiere later this year on AldridgeWorld.com, the drummer's official website.