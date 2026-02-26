U2 Unveil Short Documentary for ‘Days of Ash’ Song ‘Yours Eternally’

Longstanding rock band U2 have unleashed a documentary short for their new track "Yours Eternally," which appears on their surprise EP, Days of Ash. What makes this song extra special is that it features Ed Sheeran and Ukrainian musician and soldier Taras Topolia.

The video, directed by Ukrainian cinematographer and filmmaker Ilya Mikhaylus, arrived on the fourth anniversary of the Russia and Ukraine conflict. So, in keeping up with U2 tradition, it's a political clip and message.

U2 also say the video is part of a full documentary that will arrive at the end of 2026.

U2 released their new EP, Days of Ash, on Feb. 18, featuring five songs and one poem. The band called it "an immediate response to current events and inspired by the many extraordinary and courageous people fighting on the frontlines of freedom."

U2 Keep Making Statements With New EP

U2 aren’t just a band. They’re the kind of thing that sneaks into your life whether you’re ready or not. You can catch them on the radio, in a bar, on a festival lineup and somewhere in the middle of it all there’s this pulse you didn’t know you needed. Bono’s voice cracks and soars in the same breath, Edge’s guitar keeps circling back like it knows more than you do and Larry and Adam hold it all steady without ever announcing themselves.

Sure, they’ve had hits so ubiquitous it’s easy to roll your eyes. But strip it down to the way a single note hangs in the air, or a lyric hits harder than it should, and it’s still remarkable. That’s why they feel legendary, not because of sales numbers or awards, though they’ve got plenty, but because they’ve earned the right to make the world wait in its seats while they figure out what comes next.